Curry, Warriors rally past Mavs for 2-0 lead in West finals

  • Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) is congratulated by guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) after shooting a 3-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) gestures toward Dallas Mavericks players during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by forward Draymond Green (23) after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts toward referee Eric Lewis after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds, Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used one of their signature third-quarter flurries to rally past the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks led most of the way before the Warriors took their first lead of the night on Otto Porter Jr.'s 3-pointer 18 seconds into the fourth. Porter's three-point play with 7:21 remaining made it 100-92.

Doncic scored 18 of his 42 points in the first quarter - two points shy of his 20-point Game 1 total. His 3-pointer with 13 seconds before halftime put Dallas up 72-58 at the break and gave him 24 points.

He even got a Twitter shoutout from Oakland's own MC Hammer: ''Ok young Luka . We see you.''

Andrew Wiggins' 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in the third got Golden State back within 83-81 only for Doncic to answer on a layup moments later. But a 25-13 quarter for the Warriors pulled them to 85-83 going into fourth - a third quarter reminiscent of those that defined so many of their recent playoff runs.

Doncic shot 12 for 23 and shined in a game of brilliant shotmaking - the Warriors finished 56.1% from the floor. In the first half alone, Dallas edged Golden State 52.3% to 51.2%, including a remarkable 55.6% to 53.3% from 3-point range.

The series shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday. Golden State is two wins from a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since making five straight trips from 2015-19.

NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

