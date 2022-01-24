Curry and the Warriors host the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks (27-20, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (34-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Dallas. He ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 26.0 points per game.

The Warriors are 18-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fourth in the league with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Curry averaging 3.0.

The Mavericks are 21-11 against conference opponents. Dallas is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Warriors 99-82 in their last matchup on Jan. 6. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 26 points, and Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 26 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jalen Brunson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 27.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 105.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 105.8 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (injury management), Klay Thompson: out (knee), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Mavericks: Sterling Brown: out (foot), Frank Ntilikina: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press