Curry Pizza House has opened in Folsom. Here’s what the fusion menu has to offer

Curry Pizza House opened the doors of its Folsom location on Dec. 28.

It is at 1010 Riley St. in Suite 4 and open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The restaurant offers Indian craft pizzas, classic America pizzas, wings, salads, and gluten-free and vegan options, according to the store’s manager, Gangadeep Cheema. Prices range from a small, 10-inch pizza for $17.99 to an extra large, 18-inch for $37.99.

Get Folsom news delivered to your inbox

Sign up here to receive our free weekly Bee Connected newsletter, where we catch up on news in Folsom — dining, shopping, real estate, schools, events and more.

Cheema said the pizza house offers a lunch special from Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., when customers can order an 8-inch pizza and a drink for $9.99. He said a full bar will also be available to customers starting next week.

Curry Pizza House was founded in the Bay Area in 2012 and has 17 locations in California and Texas. The Indian-style pizza chain also has Sacramento-area locations at 4261 Truxel Road in Natomas and 3984 Douglas Blvd., Suite 140, in Roseville.

The Bee previously reported in November 2022 that Curry Pizza House took over what used to be Rock-N-Fire Pizza, and the “coming soon” posters plastered on the front doors of the establishment said, “keep calm and curry on.”

“The best pizza is Indian-flavored pizza,” Cheema said. “That’s all I can say.”

Curry Pizza House-Folsom

Location: 1010 Riley St., Suite 4

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.