Current state of RDCK’s buildings to undergo assessment

The state of the regional district’s physical environment will be brought into focus over the next 18 months.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay will be spending up to $180,000 to better understand the current conditions of its buildings in order to create a regional asset plan.

That plan — including fire halls, bus stops, transfer station sites and buildings, regional parks and small buildings — will compile building and site condition assessments and “address assets in poor condition and prepare multi-year budgets to ensure these assets are kept in good working condition on a sustainable basis for the life cycle of the infrastructure,” read an RDCK staff report from AJ Evenson, RDCK senior project manager.

There are already 14 buildings that have had site condition assessments done since 2019 — including recreation centres, the administration building and transfer stations — with another 50 on the ledger to be assessed.

However, vehicles, equipment or “attractive assets” will not be included, said Evenson, owing to the fact a different inventory methodology and skill set is required for the assessment.

The assessment is not just form, it has function. With a proper assessment of the RDCK’s buildings in hand grant funding from the federal and provincial governments can be applied for.

“The lack of asset management plans for the majority of the RDCK infrastructure may be a limiting factor in obtaining future grants,” said Evenson.

The RDCK will bring in an external consultant to assess all the remaining building and site assets and related components in 2022 to create the comprehensive asset inventory.

Precedence has been set for regional district asset management plans. The RDCK’s Environmental Services department water program has previously created asset management plans for all 19 of its water systems. Evenson said the water systems are not included within the scope of the project.

Once the information is compiled it will be stored within an asset management database.

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily