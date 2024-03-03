Current ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Rally Around Andy Cohen & Show Support Amid Allegations From Former Bravolebrities

Andy Cohen is facing several allegations from former The Real Housewives stars like Brandi Glanville and Leach McSweeney.

Amid the cases, current stars of the Bravo franchise are highlighting Cohen’s good qualities as a person and an executive producer.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, Marysol Patton, who has had a working relationship with Cohen since the first season of the reality series in 2011, shared a touching anecdote on social media.

“My Jefecito [boss in Spanish] @bravoandy Who I Have Known Personally And Professionally since 2011. He Has Always Been Genuinely Fair, Loving, Considerate And Always The Consummate Professional,” Patton wrote on Instagram. “The Greatest Testament To His Character Was The Way He Treated My Mother An Anomaly In The Bravo-verse. You Are Loved And Appreciated In Heaven And On Earth.”

RHOM co-star Alexia Nepola commented on the post, “Beautiful. I love this and I love our jefecito. he’s the best.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs also replied to the post saying they agreed with Patton’s sentiment.

Lisa Hochstein also made a post on Instagram calling Cohen a “standup man to me, my family and my entire RHOM cast.” Hochstein shared a series of photos with Cohen over the years as a testament of the working relationship they have had for over a decade.

Crystal Kung Minkoff recently shared a post dedicated to Cohen on her Instagram Stories amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airing its reunion.

“Thank you Andy for another trip around the RHOBH sun. You have always been incredibly kind, respectful and supportive,” Kung Minkoff wrote.

Erin Lichy of The Real Housewives of New York City also shared an Instagram Story where she wrote, “I wouldn’t feel right not saying publicly that I love this human. he is one of the good ones. It breaks my heart to see all this garbage. Don’t believe everything you read. Love you Andy.”

Recently, McSweeney, a two-season housewife of The Real Housewives of New York City, filed a lawsuit where she alleges “Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free.”

A representative for Cohen has denied the claims McSweeney filed in the lawsuit.

Previously, Glanville’s lawyers are asking Bravo bosses to fire Cohen after the former RHOBH star claimed she was sexually harrassed by the Watch What Happens Live host. In the letter sent to Bravo owners NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery and Shed Media, Glanville’s lawyers point to a video Cohen sent to the reality star in 2022 where the Real Housewives EP appeared “inebriated” as he allegedly “boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime.”

Cohen acknowledged the video and said “it was absolutely meant in jest and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke.”

