Current Oregon player joins lawsuit against university, former HC Willie Taggart and others

After a former Oregon football player filed a lawsuit against University of Oregon, former head coach Willie Taggart, former strength coach Irele Oderinde and the NCAA, a current Duck is also suing the four parties.

According to the Daily Emerald, sophomore offensive lineman Sam Poutasi is suing for "negligence regarding an offseason workout in January 2017 that sent him to the hospital for rhabdomyolysis — a syndrome in which muscles break down with 'leakage into the blood stream of muscle contents,' according to the NCAA sports medicine handbook."

This follows the suit Doug Brenner filed Wednesday.

Poutasi is seeking $5 million in damages, citing “physical and emotional pain, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life, and diminishment of avocational abilities,” according to the case filing. The suit also claims Poutasi suffered from other injuries, similar to what Brenner endured, including "swollen arms, muscle aches, loss of the use of his arms and damage to his kidneys."

The injuries, along with other information given in the filing match Brenner's report.

“Defendants Taggart and Oderinde informed the members of the football team, shortly after the incident, that press reports of the hospitalization of the three student athletes were ‘overblown,’ that this was ‘no big deal,’ and that there was ‘nothing wrong’ with the football practices from January 10, 2017, to January 12, 2017, that lead to the hospitalizations.”

Poutasi, who redshirted his freshman season and played six snaps in 2017, is still on the team's roster, the Daily Emerald reported.



