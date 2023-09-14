Current, former Chiefs QBs Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne star in Subway commercials

There has been ample speculation about who the New York Jets might bring in at quarterback after Aaron Rodgers’ season ended abruptly on Monday night.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson shared on X (the social media platform previously known as Twitter) that the Jets want a quarterback who knows the system and/or staff and will be happy as a backup to Zach Wilson.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin noted that former Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne is one person who fits that criteria.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz said the Jets have reached out to Henne, who announced his retirement after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII in February.

Sources: The #Jets have inquired about former #Chiefs QB Chad Henne, who retired after last season’s Super Bowl victory.



Following Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles tear, GM Joe Douglas is doing his due diligence on veteran QBs to backup Zach Wilson.



Henne knows Nathaniel Hackett… pic.twitter.com/1XDiyGhLws — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2023

Cold Henne, who celebrated his 38th birthday in July, return?

Well, we know Henne has been in a football stadium at least once since the Super Bowl. He appears in one for a new Subway commercial with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a host of other stars.

That spot notes that Henne was a backup to Mahomes. As fans in Kansas City remember, Henne threw his only career postseason touchdown pass in January’s playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here is that commercial with Mahomes and Henne.

Henne previously shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the commercial, which was shot at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

A second commercial focuses just on the current and former Chiefs quarterbacks.