Current and Emerging Opportunities for Soft Robotics

Soft robotics has been experiencing tremendous technological growth in recent years. Research and development activities have increased to optimize and increase the range of applications and support the growing needs of various industries.

Because soft robotics technology poses immense advantages, many industries are designing and developing new types of soft robots specific to different application requirements.



This report reviews the capabilities and different applications that soft robotics technology enables.



Major industries the report covers include manufacturing, healthcare, space, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The study categorizes the types of soft robotics solutions by application and industry and covers recent innovations and stakeholder activities that might have an exceptional impact on the industries.



This report provides information related to the following topics:

•Growth opportunity analysis

•Main applications and industry impact

•Main adoption factors: drivers and challenges

•Recent innovations and stakeholder activities

•Patent analysis

•Profiles of main players

•Analytic hierarchy process (AHP) analysis

•Strategic recommendations

