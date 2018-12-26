Curran hopes to make his mark on world stage in 2019

IPL auction: Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow sign lucrative deals but several English players go unsold

Forget Christmas, Sam Curran can’t wait for summer as England prepare to host both the Cricket World Cup and an Ashes series.

The 20-year-old was speaking at the Sports Journalists’ Association’s British Sports Awards at the Tower of London, where he was presented with the SJA Peter Wilson Trophy for International Newcomer.

Curran burst onto the Test scene in a series draw with Pakistan before wins over India and Sri Lanka, and he couldn’t help but consider the possibility of adding World Cup and Ashes wins to his already impressive record.

“We’d like to think so,” said Curran, when asked if England could make it a golden summer.

“The one-day team is flying at the minute, they’re a very strong team, and the Test boys are getting some good momentum as well.

“So fingers crossed we have a good season and a good winter in the West Indies and you never know, hopefully at the end of next summer we’ll be looking back on two big victories.”

And Curran’s rising status in the game was confirmed when he signed a £800,000 deal to play for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL next year.

But it is the Test game in which his star is shining brightest with a Test batting average above 36 and a bowling average around 25, Curran has made a hugely promising start to his England career.

An Ashes Test on home soil at the Oval beckons, something which would provide the icing on the cake of his first two years on the international scene.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead but definitely that’s one of my aims,” he admitted.

“But the main thing is trying to get in that first team for the first Test and then hopefully kick on.

“[I’ve got] about two weeks off just seeing family and friends and then obviously Christmas is about relaxing, then it’s straight to the West Indies, so I’ll be back in training in the next week or so.”

The West Indies tour in the New Year represents a good opportunity to build on a rare series away win in Sri Lanka, which came at the end of a year of progress for England.

As part of a notably forward-thinking England team, Curran’s thoughts are fixed firmly on the future.

But, after a year which saw him bat and bowl his way into the hearts of England fans, he allowed himself a moment to look back and reflect on his accomplishments.

“It’s been pretty good, winning against India in the summer was a very good series win for us,” he said.

“Going out there and doing what I’ve done for Surrey has been quite pleasing.

“It’s been a whirlwind, I’d never have thought this would have happened at the start of the year.”