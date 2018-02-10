Curling injury sweeps player off his feet



Sticks and stones have been known to break bones, and while hopefully no bones were broken, this South Korean mixed curler definitely felt the wrath of a curling stone… which was driven towards him by a curling stick. (I know it is called a broom, but let’s just pretend for the sake of this whole sticks and stones thing that it is a stick.)





As you can see, the stone was directed towards Lee Kijeong by none other than his opponent, and now Norwegian nemesis Magnus Nedregotten. While the two are most likely not foes of any sorts, it’s a sharp reminder you should always be mindful of where you throw stones.