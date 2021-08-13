Curling is going to ‘rock Bruce County’ with 2022 Ontario Tankard

BRUCE COUNTY – Saugeen Shores is hosting the 2022 Ontario Men’s Curling Championships, the Port Elgin Chrysler ’22 Ontario Tankard, Feb. 9-13. The winning team goes on to the Brier.

County council heard a presentation on the event and a request for sponsorship ($5,000 cash and $5,000 in-kind support).

The event is expected to attract 9,000 spectators to the Plex in Port Elgin over the five days of competition, with livestreaming to an estimated 50,000 viewers. There’ll be eight high-profile men’s teams and four high-profile Special Olympics teams.

It’s expected the event will bring a million dollars in benefits to the local economy – a much needed post-pandemic boost. And it will be a great opportunity to tap into the growing popularity of curling.

“Please join us as we ‘rock this county,’” said presenter Sally Kidson.

“It’s an exciting event,” said County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, mayor of Saugeen Shores. “There’s huge benefits to the county.” He further noted, “This event is coming up quick.”

Although not a curler, Warden Janice Jackson, South Bruce Peninsula, said she’d like to be. She expressed great interest in the event.

Following a report during the meeting of the county’s executive meeting, council voted to support the “platinum” sponsorship. Staff were directed to return with a report on a funding source for the sponsorship.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times