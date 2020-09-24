Curling club restarting, hosting plans on ice

The Strathmore and District Curling Club is looking to restart after having to shut down in March due to COVID-19.

The club held its annual general meeting on Sept. 23 and is looking to restart league play in the middle of October, explained Ken Shackleton, club president. A financial report and new distancing guidelines were discussed during the meeting and new board members were elected.

There’s strong interest in the club members to return to play – a survey conducted by the club indicated that 90 per cent of respondents are interested in curling this year, he said.

Prior to the pandemic, the club approached town council with a proposal for it to host one of the Curling Alberta championship tournaments in Strathmore in February or March 2020. However, for now, these plans have been put on ice, said Shackleton.

“Basically, those plans are on hold until we can get the club reopened and see how things go this season, in light of COVID(-19),” he said. “Then, we’ll take a look at it again later on in the season if we can.”

The club must decide by the end of January as to whether to apply to host the championship. “Once the club’s open (and) we’ve got things rolling again and any new board members are on board, we’ll take a look at it and decide, probably before Christmas.”

Sean Feagan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times