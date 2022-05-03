Curium’s Phase 3 ECLIPSE Trial Starts Enrolling Patients

Curium US LLC

ST. LOUIS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium announced today it has successfully enrolled and dosed patients in the ECLIPSE Trial. ECLIPSE is a Phase 3, multi-center, open-label, randomized clinical trial comparing the safety and efficacy of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T versus standard of care hormone therapy in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The clinical trial is enrolling patients at sites across the U.S. and will be opening clinical trial sites in Europe in 2022.



“We are thrilled to see the ECLIPSE clinical trial progress with patients enrolled and treated with 177Lu-PSMA-I&T,” said Renaud Dehareng, Curium’s Group CEO. “We are dedicated to redefining the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine. The ECLIPSE clinical trial demonstrates our commitment to patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in North America and Europe.”

“We would like to thank the investigators and healthcare providers at the clinical trial sites for their dedication to patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer,” said Sakir Mutevelic, MD, Curium’s Chief Medical Officer. “Through our collaboration, we are working together to determine the safety and efficacy of this potential new investigational treatment for patients in need.”

For more information about the ECLIPSE Trial, visit Curium’s Clinical Trial website https://www.curiumpharma.com/clinical-trials/ or contact Curium’s Clinical Trial team directly at ECLIPSE@curiumpharma.com with questions or to locate a clinical trial site near you.

About Curium

Curium is the world’s largest nuclear medicine company. We develop, manufacture and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com .

Story continues

For more information about this press release, please contact Sandy Borgschulte sandy.borgschulte@curiumpharma.com or 314.954.6637.



