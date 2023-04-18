'Curious young' tyke squeezes through White House fence onto presidential grounds

The fear of being tackled by secret service officers or worse usually keeps people from breaching the roughly 13-foot fence that surrounds the White House.

But on Tuesday morning, it didn't stop a fearless little tyke from squeezing through the iron gate surrounding 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The child is thought to be about 3 years old, secret service agents told a USA TODAY White House correspondent on scene.

Service Chief of Communications Anthony Gugliemli told USA TODAY the Secret Service Uniformed Division on Tuesday "encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds."

U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The toddler earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion. Officers walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the child and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. (AP Photo/Nancy Benac)

Uniformed officers, responsible for security at the White House, walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the tot, officials said.

Access to the complex was briefly restricted while officers conducted the reunification. Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

"The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited," Gugliemli said in a statement.

Hefty fine for trespassing

So far no charges have been filed in connection to the child trespassing on government property.

Trespassing at the White House can carry a hefty punishment upon conviction.

Violators face up to a year in jail and, in some cases, up to 10 years in jail if the person uses or carries a deadly or dangerous weapon or firearm during the crime, or the offense results in significant bodily injury.

First successful intrusion in years

It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet in recent years after a series of security breaches.

While taller, the new fence has an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5½ inches between posts.

Older children have sometimes become stuck in the iconic barrier, which has also been the scene of demonstrations, with protesters chaining themselves to the fence.

