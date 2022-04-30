Did Christine Quinn Quit The Oppenheim Group?

Monica Sisavat
·3 min read

If "Selling Sunset" returns for season six, the reality show's resident villain, Christine Quinn, is unlikely to be returning with it. After much post-season five speculation, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Quinn is no longer with The Oppenheim Group. "It was Christine's decision to leave the Oppenheim Group," the source confirmed.

While Netflix has yet to confirm the news, Quinn's bio is noticeably missing on The Oppenheim Group's official website. Since it was still there shortly after season five premiered on April 22, it appears the formal split occurred after the season ended. The realtor's next move is no secret: she and husband Christian Richard recently launched their own cryptocurrency-based brokerage, RealOpen, as reported by Forbes.

However, what remains unclear is whether or not Quinn will still make future appearances on "Selling Sunset" if the show returns for season six. The divisive realtor recently missed the taping for the show's reunion special, which is set to premiere on Netflix on May 6, after testing positive for COVID. "Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion," her rep told Us Weekly. "Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn't feeling well enough to do it."

Given how many Quinn-related cliffhangers there were in the season five finale, fans will no doubt be disappointed if the realtor doesn't return in some capacity if the show is renewed. Almost everyone is still at odds with Quinn in the finale, from Chrishell Stause to Mary Fitzgerald to Heather Rae El Moussa. During the finale, titled "Nothing Remains the Same," Quinn's future with The Oppenheim Group is put into question after she skips her meeting with Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim.

"She was one of the first agents that I hired. I saw an intelligence in her, her wit, and I just felt like if she could direct her energies towards real estate and not towards drama, not towards vindictiveness, not towards the other things, she could've been so successful. That's what's so frustrating, 'cause I care about her," Oppenheim tells Fitzgerald of Quinn. "I can care about somebody and hope for the best for them, but not sitting in my office."

Fitzgerald then asks Oppenheim, "What are you going to do? Is this, like, the end for Christine?" After that conversation, we don't see Quinn for the remainder of the episode. So the big question now remains: does she still work for The Oppenheim Group?

Quinn's costar and friend Chelsea Lazkani was recently asked by Extra whether Quinn left the brokerage, but she didn't seem to know either. "Can you tell me? Because I'll be really upset, honestly, if she does. I'm probably gonna cry, so when you find out, please let me know because I have no idea," she said. "If Christine's leaving the brokerage, I won't know because they will want to keep that part of it very, very organic for TV and get that reaction."

Although Quinn has yet to publicly address her status with the brokerage, the upcoming reunion episode could offer up answers even without the realtor taking part.

- Additional reporting by Sabienna Bowman.

