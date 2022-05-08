Curious about Trump’s $75K per person Derby fundraiser? We caught up with an attendee

Aaron Mudd
·2 min read
Jonathan Palmer/Herald-Leader

Former President Donald Trump appeared at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday to host an exclusive fundraising event – reportedly $75,000 per person – and according to one attendee “it was chaotic and it was fun.”

Retired personal injury attorney Eric Deters, who’s running as a Republican gubernatorial candidate, said the event at Churchill Downs drew about 12 to 15 attendees. None of them were from Kentucky, barring Deters himself, he told the Lexington Herald-Leader over the phone Saturday evening.

Deters claimed he was the only Kentucky political candidate to attend the event, which drew notable names like Pam Bondi, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kari Lake and Matthew Whitaker.

In an interview with the Herald-Leader, Deters sought to contrast himself with Kelly Craft, who served as ambassador to the United Nations in Trump’s administration and is the wife of Joe Craft, a billionaire coal magnate and important GOP donor.

“I think the battle for the Trump endorsement is gonna be between Kelly Craft and me,” Deters said.

Craft hasn’t formally announced a run for Kentucky governor but has previously publicly said she’d consider running. Deters said. Deters said the Crafts were not part of the group that arrived with Trump’s motorcade, but joined the event once he arrived.

“Kelly Craft is too country club for Kentucky,” Deters said, contending that he’s more palatable to patriotic, blue collar Trump voters.

Deters dismissed Craft’s previous position within the Trump administration, stating: “Everybody knows you pay to get those ambassadorships.”

As for the event itself, Deters said Trump ran late and only got to catch the Derby itself, but made a point of taking photographs and speaking with the attendees.

Deters said that, when he spoke with Trump, he expressed his dislike for Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville.

Deters said he did not want to disclose what Trump said, but said of his reply: “It was hilarious, and it was not favorable,” to McConnell.

Deters also said that, based on his impressions of Trump, “I’m very confident Trump’s gonna run” for president again in 2024.

