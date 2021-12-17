Curious Elk Rings Doorbell at Colorado Home and Then Returns a Month Later to Say Hello Again

After a wild game of ding-dong ditch, a curious bull elk returned to the scene one month later.

According to Storyful, a large bull elk visited the porch of James F Jonell's Estes Park, Colorado home on November 13. During the surprise appearance, the massive animal managed to ring Jonell's doorbell while attempting to eat the potted plants on the man's porch.

Footage of the surprising incident, captured by Jonell's doorbell camera, shows the elk waiting at the door for a few moments while taking in the porch's seasonal decorations. Eventually, the elk carefully tiptoes away.

But this closed-door meeting was not the last time Jonell came across the elk. On December 14, almost a month to the day from the elk's visit, the animal returned to the house. Jonell said he knew it was the same elk based on the creature's distinctive antlers.

During this visit, which was again captured by Jonell's doorbell camera, the elk ignores the doorbell but still spends time sniffing around the home's front door. Again, the animal wanders off on his own without causing a scene.

Jonell has decided to name the elk Bruno. If Bruno sticks to a schedule, he should be back around January 16 to check in on Jonell's home.

Bruno wasn't the only animal spotted on a suburban porch this year. In August, surveillance footage caught a black bear nabbing a package off a Connecticut porch.