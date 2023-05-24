The curious case of Leeds's absent £35m striker

Georginio Rutter of Leeds United reacts during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage, London on Tuesday 28th February 2023 - Getty Images/Tom West

When he arrived at Elland Road midway through the January transfer window, even Georginio Rutter accepted that arriving in the Premier League had come quicker than he expected.

On one hand, he always had an ambition to play in England so he expected to eventually make the move. On the other, he had just one full season as a regular at Hoffenheim, which yielded eight goals. Leeds United put together a club record £35 million deal for a player with huge potential, but he was yet to reach double figures for goals in a campaign.

Jesse Marsch knew Rutter's talent from his time in Germany but still spoke about him as one of the future, which hardly struck the right note to supporters looking for a survival saviour.

They logically thought the most expensive signing in the club’s history might play a part. But Marsch only lasted two more Premier League matches before he was dismissed as manager. The firefighters who have come in to save Leeds from relegation have not turned to Rutter either. Javi Gracia started him once, in a defeat to Chelsea. Sam Allardyce has not played him for a single minute.

Rutter was given a handful of substitute appearances under Gracia but failed to make an impression, his confidence dented after struggling to find any sort of rhythm.

He had insisted his price tag would not weigh heavy on him. Why should it? The deal was nothing to do with him, it was between Leeds and Hoffenheim, agreed with a downpayment before the milestones took the fee up to £35 million. But despite team-mates rallying around him daily, he has struggled with the expectations of such a fee.

Leeds United's French striker Georginio Rutter (C) controls the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at the Wham Stadium in Accrington - Getty Images/Peter Powell

It is difficult to find a comparison. Perhaps Fernando Torres, signed by Chelsea for a club-record £50 million but soon to be in a rut of drawing blanks in front of goal, making harder each week to climb out of the slump. But Chelsea still finished second that season, then Torres played in a Champions League triumph the following campaign.

There have been glimpses of what Rutter is capable of when he has played on the training pitches with his team-mates, but they have not translated into Premier League games. He has struggled with English, despite team-mates trying a little French to him around the training ground. He has also had goalkeeper Illan Meslier close by, an old friend from FC Lorient, but four months on the 21-year-old has struggled to settle. Even with the help of team-mates, he is a young player who has moved away from his parents for the first time in his career.

He was not helped by stopping training midway through the campaign. Hoffenheim headed down to Portugal for a mini pre-season during the World Cup but Rutter did not play in friendly matches for fear of injury once the Leeds deal was on the table. Before coming to England he had stopped training altogether. “If I'm being totally honest I'm not quite at 100 per cent but I soon will be,” he said on his arrival.

Still, Leeds have 90 minutes to save their season and Rutter could play a part. Allardyce has been damning about needing a striker like he had at Sunderland when Jermain Defoe helped them beat the drop. Not exactly a ringing endorsement to the club-record signing sat on the bench. Yet with Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo Moreno struggling with injuries, he could be needed at some point as Leeds look for a win against Tottenham that could give them a chance of getting above Everton and Leicester City on Sunday. Allardyce is running out of options and it could be one final Hail Mary to save the season.

As a youth player Rutter played through the middle, so he knows how to lead an attack. He also used to play himself up front with Rodrigo when he played Fifa on the PlayStation, saying the Spaniard was very quick. He used to play in a 4-4-2 style that Allardyce would give his approval to.

But with 90 minutes left of the season, he needs to turn virtual reality into survival for Leeds.

