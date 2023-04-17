CureVac N.V.'s (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 16.2x CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all Biotechs companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 11.5x and even P/S lower than 3x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How CureVac Has Been Performing

Recent revenue growth for CureVac has been in line with the industry. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this modest revenue performance will accelerate. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as CureVac's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 43%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 34% per year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 92% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's alarming that CureVac's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Despite analysts forecasting some poorer-than-industry revenue growth figures for CureVac, this doesn't appear to be impacting the P/S in the slightest. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

