Cure for incurable childhood brain cancer takes big step forward

1065678748 - FatCamera/E+

Incurable childhood brain cancer could be cured after scientists discover how different cancerous cells work together to spread more quickly.

The finding by the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) challenges the existing theory and prevailing wisdom that cancer cells compete with one another for resources.

Scientists took biopsies from the tumours of two children, a nine-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, who died of a rare and severe form of brain tumour called DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma).

DIPG tumours are made up of more than one subtype of cell. In 2018, the ICR team found the various types can co-operate and do not exist in direct competition.

Now, thanks to more work on DIPG using lab tests and AI mathematical models, the team found that the two types of cells work together to spread between three and 10 times quicker.

One subtype of cancerous cell takes the charge, and the other acts as a helper at its own expense, the study found.

Scientists took cells from the tumours of the patients, grew them in a lab and measured how quickly they thrived and spread.

Each subtype spread on its own. But when both the VE-10 and VE-06 subtypes were grown in partnership, as they exist in patients, the VE-10 acted as “helper cells” to amplify spread overall.

DIPG affects fewer than 100 children in the UK every year, about 50-60, but it has a five-year survival rate of fewer than one per cent. There are no effective treatment options.

The team believed that its innovative study and discovery can now be applied to other cancer types and could offer ways of slowing the spread or treating currently untreatable forms of cancer.

Dr Haider Tari, the study’s co-author, told The Telegraph: “If one subtype co-operates with a different subtype in a way that drives the tumour’s growth and spread, it would be crucial to target and block this cooperation – with the goal of stopping cancer in its tracks.

“This innovative study provides a way to identify whether cells are interacting and by how much, and the framework could be applied to a number of different cancer types.”

Story continues

Prof Chris Jones, the study’s co-leader, added: “This childhood cancer is incredibly difficult to treat. Nearly all children with DIPG die within two years, and new treatments are urgently needed.

“We are beginning to decipher how different types of cells in DIPG interact and work with each other to fuel the disease.

“By combining deep learning and advanced mathematical modelling with experimental data, we provide a framework for detecting, measuring and mapping these interactions – which we hope will lead to new ways of testing and developing treatments that attack tumours by disrupting positive interactions and promoting negative interactions between cell subtypes.”