Curbs on rights weaken Egypt's climate talks, campaigners say

Dominic Evans
·5 min read
COP27 climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh

By Dominic Evans

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - In a fenced-off area guarded by police on the fringe of the global climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, around 30 Egyptian youths stood in a neat line holding up placards and chanting "Save our Planet".

The small, muted protest took place in an area designated for demonstrations by summit host Egypt, where public protest is effectively banned and activists have endured a crackdown on dissent which they say leaves no room to operate.

The young demonstrators, who said they were from Sharm el-Sheikh, held up slogans asking for protection of coral reefs such as those off the coast of their Red Sea resort, but avoided calling anyone to account over the threat their environment faces from development and climate change.

Authorities say protests at the United Nations COP27 summit of global leaders in the tightly secured town on the remote southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula can be held "similar to" those at previous climate gatherings.

But campaigners, who see the annual meeting as a crucial platform for raising global alarm over climate change and pressuring governments to act, say restrictions on civil society since the overthrow of Egypt's first democratically elected president in 2013 cast a cloud over the conference.

They also undermine accountability and transparency needed to ensure countries step up their commitments to tackle the climate crisis and meet those promises, the campaigners say.

Climate action "requires more people on the street, more voices, more independent research, more independent reporting, more accountability when climate obligations are not met," said Tirana Hassan, Human Rights Watch's acting Executive Director.

"That's not going to happen under governments such as the Egyptian government which is excluding civil society, independent journalism and academia," she told a meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh this week.

Apart from gatherings such as the coral protest at the designated protest zone this week, most demonstrations have taken place in the summit's central 'Blue Zone' which for the duration of the talks falls under the responsibility of United Nations, not Egyptian authorities.

Those demonstrations are governed by restrictions - which one activist said applied to all climate summits but which were being stringently observed in Egypt - that protesters should not seek to point a finger of blame.

"We're gonna march this way. But a reminder - no mentioning of country, no mentioning of person and no mentioning of a company in your chants and in your speeches," Reuters footage showed a protest organiser telling marchers in the Blue Zone.

Egypt's COP27 ambassador Wael Aboulmagd said protests in the Blue Zone were "completely under the command and control of the United Nations... We instituted a parallel system, which is comparable but slightly different," he said.

The regulations aimed to "provide a peaceful environment for everyone to express their views freely."

HUNGER STRIKE PUTS RIGHTS ON AGENDA

On the eve of the summit, aimed at agreeing plans to avoid the worst impact of climate change, Egypt's most prominent prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah said he was escalating his hunger strike - putting Egypt's human rights in even greater focus.

Egypt has faced criticism from rights groups over its crackdown under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the former military leader who took power after a wave of protests against a Muslim Brotherhood president nine years ago.

Hundreds of supporters of the Brotherhood were killed and thousands arrested.

Sisi, who was elected president in 2014, says security measures were needed to stabilise Egypt.

Since then, Human Rights Watch's Hassan said, Egypt had been through "one of the harshest crackdowns we have seen", and climate activism was mainly limited to "safe environmental topics" such as recycling and renewable energy.

"If you wanted to look at some of the thornier and critical issues in Egypt like water security, industrial pollution, environmental harm, real estate development, tourism development, agri-business, or one of the most shadowy variants - Egypt's vast and opaque military business activities - that reality becomes very risky," she said.

Egypt's delegation at the talks did not respond to a request for comment on assertions from Hassan and others that the government excludes campaigners, curbs discussion of some climate issues, and has prevented debate outside the summit.

Amnesty International head Agnes Callamard criticised the decision to hold the summit in Egypt, saying that failure to uphold human rights undermined its work - including talks this week on providing funds to poorer countries to pay for loss and damages caused by climate change.

In the absence of accountability which comes with open discussion, awarding compensation to repressive governments for climate damage "is a blank cheque for more repression," she said.

Asad Rehman, director of the UK anti-poverty group War on Want who has helped coordinate activists at previous climate conferences, said the restrictions in Egypt had made it harder for activists to press leaders to do more for poorer countries.

"When civil society is contained here, less people come. That of course reduces our capacity," he told Reuters. "There is absolutely nothing taking place outside the official venue. There is no people's summit, there are no demonstrations."

Despite those criticisms some delegates argued that there was a benefit to holding the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh to shine a light briefly on Egypt's record.

"This is a huge opportunity," Egyptian journalist and human rights advocate Hossam Bahgat said. "Egypt has been forgotten because there has been a degree of normalisation of repression.

"We very much needed this spotlight."

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP27 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here

(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Relief pitchers

    The Blue Jays need to patch up their bullpen to become legitimate World Series contenders, and these relievers would do just that.

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a

  • GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He's had a great year,” New York Mets G

  • Fernandez, Andreescu to lead Canadian squad against Italy and Switzerland at BJK Cup

    Armed with a well-rounded lineup that has plenty of star power, Canadian captain Sylvain Bruneau is aiming high at this week's Billie Jean King Cup. "We're capable of everything really," he said Monday on a pre-tournament video call from Glasgow. The 12-team finals bracket features four groups at Emirates Arena. In Group A, Canada will open against Italy on Thursday and take on Switzerland on Friday. Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu will likely serve as the singles weapons for a Canadian si

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the