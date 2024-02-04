'Curb your Enthusiasm' Season 12: Cast, release date, how to watch the final episodes

Everyone's favorite misanthrope is back for what is being billed as the final, chaotic season of HBO's quintessential comedy series, "Curb your Enthusiasm."

Larry David, whose cantankerous fictional version of himself has for 11 seasons become embroiled in all sorts of hijinks and awkward situations, has said that the upcoming 12th season of "Curb" will be its last.

The "Seinfeld" veteran is the creator behind the Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning sitcom, which has become an HBO staple since its debut in 2000. For the last two-plus decades, David's grumpy television persona has poorly navigated his social life and trivial daily events, often to hilarious results.

"I really did the best under the circumstances of a person who hates people," David preens in the trailer for the final season, "and yet had to be amongst them."

Here's what to know about the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

'Curb your Enthusiasm' Season 12 release date: When does the final season premiere?

The final 10-episode season of "Curb" will air Sunday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and episodes will debut at the same time weekly until the series finale on April 7. Episodes will also be available to stream on Max on their air dates.

Where to watch 'Curb your Enthusiasm' Season 12

The series will air exclusively on HBO's TV channel and will available to stream on Max, HBO's streaming platform.

Plans begin at $9.99 a month with ads, which allows users to stream on up to two devices at one time. Ad-free subscriptions are $15.99 a month, which includes the additional ability to download up to 30 titles to watch on the go. The highest tier, which is $19.99 per month, includes the ability to stream on four devices and offers 4K Ultra HD video quality and 100 downloads.

Cast of 'Curb your Enthusiasm' Season 12

Writer/comedian Larry David is pictured in 2018 attending the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Here's a list of actors and the characters they portray in the final season of "Curb your Enthusiasm:"

'Curb your Enthusiasm' Season 12 trailer

HBO released the trailer for the final season of "Curb your Enthusiasm" on Jan. 11.

Watch it here:

