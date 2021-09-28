‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Gets October Premiere Date

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is returning for an 11th season after a year-and-a-half hiatus in October, HBO said Tuesday.

In a cheeky homage to Stanley Kubrick’s famed 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” a teaser trailer zooms out on Earth as Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra” blares in the background… only to reveal that it’s actually the top of Larry David’s head.

Pulling back, it’s further revealed “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will be debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max starting Oct. 24.

Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The series also stars Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”), Cheryl Hines (“Suburgatory”), J.B. Smoove (“Mapleworth Murders”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) and Richard Lewis (“Anything But Love”).

Season 10, which finished airing in March 2020, featured plenty of cameos from stars like Jon Hamm, Abbi Jacobsen and Laverne Cox. The 10-episode arc revolved around Larry’s rivalry with local coffee shop owner Mocha Joe (Saverio Guerra), leading him to open a “spite store” next door – and ending, in typical “Curb” fasion, in complete, hilarious disaster. Few details have been made available about the upcoming season, but if the past 10 are any indication, Season 11 is shaping up to be prettaaay, prettaaay, prettaaay good.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is created by Larry David. Executive producers are Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer with Laura Streicher serving as co-executive producer, and Jon Hayman and Steve Leff as consulting producers.