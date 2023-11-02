‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Larry David’s Series May End With Season 12 …. Or Not

It’s the never-ending question. Will the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm be its last? HBO chief Casey Bloys addressed that when asked at the network’s programming presentation this morning.

“We generally leave that up to Larry, and I think he’s thinking about what he wants to do,” Bloys said. “He knows it’s been an open invitation, so I think he’s going to decide if he wants to do more or whether this is going to be the final season, I would guess before it airs.”

Speculation was rampant last spring after producer Jon Hayman suggested in a tweet that the HBO series might be coming to an end with its upcoming 12th season. The tweet was deleted and EP Jeff Schaffer disputed the comments.

“Reports of our demise have been greatly exaggerated. We literally just finished shooting last week. So, yeah, we’re done,” he said, adding that the crew, including Larry David himself, ends each season with the expectation that the series may or may not continue.

The comedy series is known to take long breaks between seasons. There were six years between seasons 8 and 9 and since then it has debuted every two years. In an August 2022 interview with IndieWire, Schaffer said “When you sign up to do a season of Curb, you’re signing up to do the final season of Curb. And I finally figured out why. It’s because when Larry does a season, he puts every idea that he really likes into that season. So at the end of the season, there’s this hole — there aren’t any ideas that he really likes — so how could he possibly do another season? He’s the only person on the planet who doesn’t think he’s going to come up with more good ideas.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm stars the Seinfeld co-creator as an over-the-top version of himself. The series also stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is executive produced by David, Schaffer and Jeff Garlin with Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey as co-executive producers.

A premiere date for Season 12 has not yet been announced.

