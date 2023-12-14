“Curb Your Enthusiasm” to end with season 12: 'Your misanthropy will not be missed'

Series creator and star Larry David quipped that he "will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be."

Enthusiasm for Curb Your Enthusiasm will finally be curbed.

Larry David and HBO announced Thursday that the long-running cringe comedy will officially end with its upcoming 12th season, set to premiere Feb. 4.

The new season will feature cast regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, and Ted Danson, as well as Vince Vaughn and Tracey Ullman. The series' final episode will air April 7.

David, who created the show and stars as an exaggerated version of himself, said in a characteristically wry statement, "As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

Everett Collection Larry David on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Season will arrive 24 years after the series' debut, which came on the heels of an hourlong mockumentary special that was originally intended as a one-off. David and company took a break in 2011 after season 8 and returned for season 9 in 2017. Over that more-than-two-decade run, Curb has earned 51 Emmy nominations and won twice, for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series. It has also earned six Golden Globe nominations and took home a win for Best Television Series — Comedy or Musical in 2003.

"It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre," HBO and Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said in a statement. "Working alongside Larry David and [executive producer] Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."

