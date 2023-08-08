Curators of Mary Rose museum criticised after claiming objects found on ship have LGBT meanings

An illustration of the Mary Rose from the 16th century - GETTY IMAGES

Curators of the Mary Rose museum have been criticised after claiming objects found on Henry VIII’s flagship have LGBT meanings.

A post on the museum’s website aims to “use queerness as an interpretative tool” to link objects including a mirror, hair combs and a gold ring to present-day understandings of LGBT sexualities.

The Portsmouth-based museum, run by a trust which appointed King Charles as its president when he was Prince of Wales, boasts the largest collection of Tudor objects in the world.

The blog post argues that a mirror found on the ship can relate to queer people, as they may experience gender dysphoria or euphoria when looking into it.

And a collection of nit combs is linked to gender identity because of the norm that women have long hair and men have short hair, it adds.

However, the combs would have been used by the sailors to remove nits from their hair rather than style it, the post admits.

‘The strangest blog I have ever read’

The blog attracted ridicule, including from novelist Philip Hensher, who is gay.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am as keen as anyone on gay sex but I have to say to these curators - you’re f---ing mental.”

In response to a comment that a stronger link to the LGBT community would be that many men on the Mary Rose may have been gay, Hensher replied: “I increasingly think the drive to queer things has absolutely nothing to do with gay sex, and in many proponents’ case they are rather repulsed by it.”

The Mary Rose museum has the largest collection of Tudor objects in the world

One Twitter user wrote: “With up to 700 male-only crew at any one time, I expect there is far more interesting ‘queer’ history to learn about the Mary Rose than the nit combs.”

Another called the blog “the strangest thing they had ever read”.

“Looking at your own reflection in a mirror can bring up lots of emotions for both straight and LGBTQ+ people,” the post states.

“For queer people, we may experience a strong feeling of gender dysphoria when we look into a mirror, a feeling of distress caused by our reflection conflicting with our own gender identities.

“On the other hand, we may experience gender euphoria when looking in a mirror, when how we feel on the inside matches our reflection.”

A gold wedding ring found on the ship is linked to same-sex marriage.

“Today, same-sex couples cannot be married by a minister of the Church of England, the church that Henry VIII established,” it says.

Paternoster beads are set alongside an explanation of criminal law relating to men who had sex with men. Executions because of this were infrequent in the 1700s and 1800s, the website states, but between 1806 and 1835 56 men were killed.

The Mary Rose was launched in 1511, and used to fight in wars with France and Scotland until it sank in 1545 in the Battle of the Solent. Over 19,000 objects were recovered from the sea bed.

It comes amid a drive from several museums and other institutions to link figures in the past to modern understandings of LGBT identity.

The British Library announced an event celebrating “queer” animals as part of its events program during Pride month this year.

In July, an Isle of Wight tour for schools created by Out On An Island counted Alfred, Lord Tennyson among LGBTQ historical figures, despite a lack of evidence that the poet had any homosexual relationships.