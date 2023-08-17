Curate Signs ‘Attachment’ Filmmaker Gabriel Bier Gislason For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Bier Gislason, the rising genre filmmaker whose feature directorial debut Attachment world premiered to critical acclaim at last year’s Tribeca Festival, has signed with Curate for management.

The Danish-American creative’s horror romance tells the story of Maja (Josephine Park), a Danish has-been actress who falls in love with Leah (Ellie Kendrick), a Jewish academic from London. When Leah suffers a mysterious seizure, and Maja returns with her to London, Maja meets her paramour’s mother, Chana (Sofie Gråbøl), a woman who holds dark secrets.

More from Deadline

A festival favorite that went on to screen in competition at Fantastic Fest, Sitges, Outfest, and the BFI London Film Festival, among other venues, Attachment debuted on Shudder last month after being snapped up out of Tribeca.

The Copenhagen-born Gislason earned his MFA at NYU and splits his time between NYC and Denmark, where he is concurrently developing a TV series for Nordisk & Zentropa and a left-of-center genre feature billed as Lamb meets Midsommar.

Founded by film and TV lit manager Britton Rizzio in 2021, Curate’s focus is on creators in film, television and books. Other notable clients there include Jac Schaeffer (Agatha: Coven of Chaos), Sarah Lampert (Ginny and Georgia), Smriti Mundhra (Indian Matchmaking), Cody Heller (Jury Duty), Oren Uziel (The Lost City), Emily Carmichael (Jurassic World: Dominion), Our Lady J (Pose), Emily St. John Mandel (Station Eleven), Fernanda Eguiarte (La Flor Más Bella), Heather Quinn (Werewolf by Night), Laura Eason (Three Women), Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Natalia Leite (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.