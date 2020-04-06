Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Arrow Alternative Care

Curaleaf Achieves Vertical Integration in Connecticut with the Addition of AAC Dispensaries in Three of the Largest Metro-Areas

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA.CN - News) (OTCQX:CURLF - News) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, has completed its acquisition of three Arrow Alternative Care ("AAC" and "Arrow") dispensaries in Connecticut.

Strategically placed in key metro areas, AAC has established itself as a market leader in Connecticut, operating three out of the 18 total dispensaries in the state. AAC's first store opened in Hartford in 2016, the second in Milford in 2017 and the Stamford store opened to customers in January 2020.

"The acquisition of AAC further strengthens our market presence in Connecticut, while reaffirming our position as a leading cannabis operator in the United States," said Joe Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf. "As with most Curaleaf dispensaries, Arrow will operate as an essential service business allowing Curaleaf to continue to provide patients with the products they rely on during these challenging times. And like all our dispensaries, Arrow has implemented the additional COVID-19 measures to protect employees and patients while remaining open. We look forward to providing our products directly to Connecticut patients and to building a long-lasting relationship with them."

Curaleaf began cultivating and processing medical cannabis in Connecticut in 2014. Today, Curaleaf is one of four licensed growers in Connecticut and operates a 60,000 square foot cultivation facility in Simsbury that provides high-quality cannabis products to over 40,000 patients throughout the state. The AAC acquisition allows Curaleaf to be vertically integrated in the state, providing products to the patients directly as well as through existing wholesale channels.

Curaleaf currently offers a broad range of flower, extracted oil and edible products manufactured to meet the highest product quality and regulatory compliance standards. The newly acquired dispensaries will sell Curaleaf products along with select superior cannabis products from other Connecticut producers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Curaleaf dispensaries have been deemed an essential service in many states and continue to serve patients and customers while implementing heightened safety and hygienic measures including increased cleaning protocol, social distancing, new delivery options, curbside pickup, and dedicated hours for seniors and other at-risk populations.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA.CN - News) (OTCQX:CURLF - News) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States, the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets.

Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 17 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites, and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States.

