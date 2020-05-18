Curaleaf Announces Participation at Upcoming Financial Conferences & Events





WAKEFIELD, Mass. , May 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States , today announced the company will have senior management participating in the following virtual financial community conferences and events after we host our first quarter earnings call today at 5PM ET .

Eight Capital Fireside Chat – May 21, 2020

Piper Sandler 40 th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference – June 4, 2020

GMP Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – June 8 -10, 2020

Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference – June 16 & 17, 2020

Prohibition Partners LIVE – June 22 & 23, 2020

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation please visit the investor relations section of the company website, under the events tab, at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURA.CN) (CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States , the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 17 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites, and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley , VP, Finance and Investor Relations

IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

