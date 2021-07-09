From Cuphead to Super Meat Boy: 10 of the most fiendishly difficult games

Cuphead

If you want to try and enjoy beautiful 1930s-style animation while being so frustrated that you nearly throw your controller at the wall, Cuphead is your game. It’s a run-and-gun cartoon caper that looks non-threatening but is actually evil. I had nightmares about one of its bosses (the transforming wedding-cake castle), but when I beat it I felt like an actual god.

Consoles, Mac, PC

Related: The Guide: Staying In – sign up for our home entertainment tips

Super Meat Boy

You, a small square of sentient meat, must speed and jump around cruelly constructed levels of spinning blades and spikes and other such fun deathtraps. Every time you die, a splatter of red marks your demise. So by the time you actually finish some of Super Meat Boy’s hardest courses, the whole thing is painted red in a kind of mocking tribute to your failures.

Consoles, mobile, PC

Returnal

Crash on an exceptionally hostile planet, scavenge whatever weapons you can, and then try to survive against the terrifying creatures that you find there. Every time you die, you’re right back at the beginning. Returnal is a technically astounding, cutting-edge game that carries forward the tradition of hard-as-nails arcade shooters.

PlayStation 5

Trials

A puzzle game masquerading as a racing game, Trials has you manoeuvring motocross bikes across obstacle courses while things explode in the background (or under your wheels). Enjoy spending several full minutes constantly restarting the same section of track, and trying to shift your rider’s weight around to conquer one tiny piece of corrugated iron on a slope.

Consoles, mobile, PC

Celeste

Help a lonely woman climb a snowy mountain where supernatural things keep happening. The nicest thing about this punishing platformer is the way its themes of conquering self-doubt fit so nicely with what you’re doing, which is repeatedly trying tricky jumps and heart-in-mouth leaps of faith until you can do the almost impossible.

Consoles, Mac, PC

Story continues

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

As an undead samurai in a twisted feudal Japan, only your blade and your steely nerves stand between you and instant death. Sekiro is complex and thematically fascinating, with some of the most brutal and unforgiving sword combat ever seen in games. I still haven’t finished it.

Consoles, PC

Super Hexagon

A mesmerising trip: just you, your reflexes and some mind-melting music as you try to save a tiny triangle from encroaching geometric shapes. Seriously, this is pure lizard-brain challenge and reward. Few people in the world have ever “finished” Super Hexagon, but every time you survive for even a fraction of a second longer than before, it feels like you’ve run a triathlon.

Mobile, PC

Spelunky 2

Go cave-diving in a network of cartoon caverns in which the tiniest misstep will kill you. The greatness of Spelunky is that you never know what’s going to happen: you might survive some hellish encounter with man-eating plants, and then ignominiously fall off a ledge. Can also be played with friends, to up the chaos.

Consoles, PC

Defender

In the late 70s/early 80s, video games were hard by default, seeing as their main purpose was to extract coins from frustrated arcade patrons. But then along came Defender in 1981 to bloody the nose of even the most capable player. This side-scrolling shooter had you trying to prevent humans from being abducted by aliens, while facing a blizzard of death on all sides. Spectacularly tough.

Playable online

Dark Souls

Dark Souls isn’t so much sadistic as unpatronising. If you want to make any headway through its gauntlet of horrors, you have to use your brain, keep control of your nerves and draw upon the community of players’ vast well of knowledge and tips. It’s absolutely worth it: conquering Dark Souls remains one of my proudest life achievements.

Consoles, PC