CUPE says media blackout in place in New Brunswick labour dispute

FREDERICTON — There's no word on the status of talks in the labour dispute between the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the New Brunswick government.

The sides spoke Thursday and late into Friday and when contacted today, CUPE spokesperson Simon Ouellette would only confirm the union has agreed to a media blackout.

In an email, a government spokesman did not provide any details on whether there's been any progress in the talks.

Thousands of public servants, including school bus drivers, educational support staff and workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system, have been on strike for over two weeks.

Meanwhile, a union-led court challenge to a previous government issued back-to-work order for striking health care employees is scheduled to he heard Monday in Fredericton.

CUPE claims the emergency order is unconstitutional and its fines are excessive, and a union lawyer has said the court motion will seek to have the order suspended until there is a ruling on the merits of the challenge.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press