New Brunswick reaches tentative deal with striking workers

FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees have reached a tentative agreement they say will put an immediate end to a strike affecting thousands of workers.

The union says it will take the tentative deal to each of the seven locals that bargain directly with the government for a vote.

It says workers will return to their jobs while the vote is in progress, so there will be no picket lines tomorrow.

The news comes the same day the province delivered what it described as its final offer to the union's bargaining committees.

The union agreed to what it described as a "media blackout" during the final day of negotiations.

Public servants, including education sector employees, workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system, have been on strike for over two weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press