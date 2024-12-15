Cup final build-up & Cowie questions Hibs goal - gossip

[BBC]

Premier Sports Cup final build-up, Scotland man makes his mark and Saturday Premiership reaction...

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says Celtic "have been better than last season" so his side "need to be better also" in Sunday's Premier Sports Cup final. (Sun)

Ibrox forward Hamza Igamane, 22, reminds Rangers team-mate Leon Balogun, 36, of former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba. (Record)

Adam Idah, 23, is ready to make an impact as a Celtic substitute against Rangers again if not selected from the start, having scored May's Scottish Cup final winner off the bench. (Sun)

Celtic's Idah says he wanted to come off 10 minutes into his first meeting with Rangers as he "couldn't breathe". (Record)

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 28, set up a goal in Napoli's 3-1 Saturday win over Udinese and international team-mate Billy Gilmour, 23, made a late cameo from the bench. (Scotsman - subscription)

Defender Kye Rowles, 26, is ready to shoulder more responsibility at Hearts. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Ross County manager Don Cowie questions the amount of first-half stoppage time time in his side's 3-1 Saturday defeat by Hibernian, during which Hibs scored. (Record)

Hibernian's "character was definitely tested" against County, says head coach David Gray. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

St Johnstone could only blame themselves following Saturday's 3-2 defeat by St Mirren, says McDiarmid Park manager Simo Valakari. (Courier - subscription)

Out of work Scottish manager David Moyes, 61, was spotted in the crowd as Preston North End drew 1-1 with Leeds United at Deepdale on Saturday amid speculation linking him with Everton and Wolves. (Football Insider)