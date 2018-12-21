Cundy honoured to seal double UCI Track Cycling World Cup gold

Jody Cundy heralded a special weekend of TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup action after winning double gold in the very first fully integrated event involving para athletes.

On a landmark day at the Lee Valley VeloPark, seven-time Paralympic gold medallist Cundy swept to glory in both the C4-5 1km time trial and the para team sprint in front of his home support.

It ensured his own piece of history on a London event that will already go down in the record books, with the Wisbech cyclist feeling the victories were all the more sweeter given the new ground being broken.

“It’s pretty amazing,” he said. “We’ve got the crowd in here which is something we don’t normally get in para cycling.

“We’re in the UK and there’s thousands of people cheering us, I’ve got two golds, so I’m very happy.

“This is high up there for me. I’ve had a few highlights but to race at a Track World Cup event as a para cyclist is pretty special. It’s the first race of the season and I’m now looking forward to what the rest of the campaign has in store.

“Para events being included is one of the reasons my training has been so keyed to this event. It’s not often we get big crowds, the fact that we’re here at a World Cup, you’ve got the world’s best cyclists here.

“To have that and be part of this event and for it to be the first time it has been integrated, it’s one of those where you have to put out your stall because if it’s a success – as it seems to be at the moment – then fingers crossed we might get more World Cups in the future.

“Fingers crossed it might become a more integral part as opposed to a demonstration event.”

Victory also saw 40-year-old Cundy make up for lost time having missed out on his potential medal haul at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, bagging just a solitary bronze.

And he admitted that disappointment spurred him on, delighted to make an impact on home soil.

He added: “I’ve never had a good history with these boards after what happened in London 2012 but I seem to go alright on them these days.

“To ride here alongside these able-bodied counterparts that we train with day in, day out, it’s great to see them racing but also be part of the same programme and racing at the same time is pretty cool.”

