Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.68

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of September to $1.68. This makes the dividend yield 2.8%, which is above the industry average.

Cummins' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. But before making this announcement, Cummins' earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 87% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Cummins Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $2.00 total annually to $6.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Cummins has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Cummins that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

