Cummins-Led Plan for Zero-Emission Vehicle Charging Stations To Pick Up Speed

Cummins Inc.
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Cummins Inc.

Cummins

A Cummins Inc.-led project to develop battery charging and hydrogen (H2) fueling stations along the Interstate 80 Midwest Corridor will accelerate with the Biden Administration's announcement last week of standards and funding for the National Network of Electric Vehicle Chargers.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021, invests $7.5 billion in electric vehicle (EV) charging, $10 billion in other forms of clean transportation and over $7 billion in EV battery components, critical minerals and materials. One of the projects on the select list is Cummins' Medium-Duty, Heavy-Duty Zero Emissions Vehicle (MD-HD ZEV) Infrastructure Planning initiative focusing on the I-80 Midwest Corridor.

In less than two years, the project will develop an extensive, two-phase medium and heavy-duty ZEV charging and H2 fueling plan for a corridor serving Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. The plan would support 30% of the MD-HD fleet expected to be using ZEV technologies by 2035, potentially benefitting millions of drivers across 23 states.

"With Destination Zero, our strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, we are investing in a broad portfolio of power solutions, leveraging our deep understanding of our customers as we work to decarbonize our industry in a way that is best for all stakeholders," said Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO of Cummins, a global power technology leader.

"We can't do it alone; it will take all of us - policy makers and peer companies - working together to address a challenge of this magnitude as decarbonization of our economy is critical to our way of life and a sustainable future," Rumsey added, describing the White House announcement as a "promising step forward in advancing our shared goals of getting to net-zero."

Cummins has pledged to play a leadership role in addressing the world's climate challenges. The creation of zero-emission vehicle corridors is expected to significantly increase the use of zero-emission vehicles. The absence of infrastructure to service EV vehicles is currently a major obstacle to widespread adoption, especially along America's extensive interstate systems.

Selected projects also support the Department of Energy's Justice40 priorities by demonstrating the impacts and benefits of freight corridors plans on underserved communities.

Cummins Inc., Monday, February 20, 2023, Press release picture
Cummins Inc., Monday, February 20, 2023, Press release picture

Cummins helps power a wide range of vehicles and equipment including municipal buses. It's working to provide customers a range of options to reduce carbon emissions.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739963/Cummins-Led-Plan-for-Zero-Emission-Vehicle-Charging-Stations-To-Pick-Up-Speed

Latest Stories

  • Rare cyclone with track the size of Canada just won't quit making news

    Cyclone Freddy's powerhouse strength and expansive track covers Canada's entire width, potentially up to 8,000 kilometres long. The storm may also break cyclone energy records in the coming days.

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs cost more to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 simple ways to save no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Tesla driver killed after plowing into firetruck on freeway

    WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured Saturday when the car plowed into a fire truck that was parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said. Four firefighters who were in the truck when it was struck on Interstate 680 were treated for minor injuries, said Tracie Dutter, assistant chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. The driver was declared dead at the scene, Dutt

  • International students from Bangladesh killed in Toronto crash identified

    TORONTO — The Consulate General of Bangladesh has identified the three international students killed in a highway crash in Toronto last week. Police have said a car travelling at extremely high speeds on Highway 427 flew over a concrete ramp, landed in a ditch and then hit another concrete wall before it burst into flames late Monday night. Ontario Provincial Police have said four international students from Bangladesh, who were living in Toronto, were pulled from the car. Police said the driver

  • Heavy snow to blast Alberta while freezing air rests over the Prairies

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s this week

  • ‘As Biden threw money at hydrogen, Britain blinked’

    While cars are going electric, heavy industry and long-haul travel are looking in a different direction as the world shifts towards net zero: hydrogen.

  • Water crisis in West: Massive reservoir Lake Powell hits historic low water level

    Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.

  • Significant snow, brutal Arctic freeze arriving soon on the Prairies

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s.

  • Winter storm warnings blanket West as 'major outbreak of Arctic air' moves in: Monday weather news

    The Pacific Northwest and Rockies will be hit with heavy snow and strong winds Monday in a storm that is expected to move east later this week.

  • Over 1 million Nissan, Tesla and Ram vehicles recalled: Check latest car recalls here

    Multiple automakers – Nissan, Tesla and Ram – are each recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles in the latest roundup of car recalls.

  • High winds wreak havoc at Australia Sail GP

    STORY: Sunday's second day of racing at the Australia Sail Grand Prix was canceled after high winds destroyed Team Canada's sail in what organizers called "a major weather event."Video shared on social media showed workers and spectators running for their lives as the wing sail crashed into a marquee and fell to the ground.Sail GP said in a statement that several boats were damaged in the windy conditions but, as far as they were aware, no one was seriously injured.CEO Russell Coutts said what blew through Sydney Harbour after Saturday's racing felt like a hurricane."Judging by the weather data, it was a pretty extreme event yesterday, meaning that the winds, the wind gust that came through was almost hurricane strength."Phil Robertson is Canada's SailGP driver."It was some of the most wind probably ever seen in my life. So, yeah, it was a pretty real situation."Ben Ainslie is the driver for Great Britain."Yeah, look, what happened yesterday was really unfortunate for everyone involved, for the league, for all of the teams, particularly for Canada. It was a very difficult situation with the weather front coming through and trying to anticipate exactly when that was going to hit the fleet was, and always is with the weather, you know, Mother Nature doesn't always play ball. And this was a case where it really caught us out big time."

  • Junkyard Gem: 1954 Plymouth Savoy Sedan

    A 1954 Plymouth Savoy 4-door sedan in a Denver self-service wrecking yard.

  • Why flying has turned into a nightmare of delayed flights, lost bags, and tiny seats

    Crowded airports, terrible customer service, awful food, canceled trips: US airline chaos was caused by a misguided attempt to improve plane travel.

  • Single-use face masks get new life thanks to Regina engineer

    A University of Regina professor who's spent decades researching how to recycle waste is turning her attention to single-use face masks. It's her way of tackling a seemingly insurmountable, global problem brought on by plastic personal protection equipment. "I grew up on a farm, so we're used to taking bail or twine and barbed wire to fix things," said Denise Stilling. "Re-purposing and re-using is part of my DNA as a Saskatchewan farm girl." Stilling, a mechanical engineering associate professo

  • Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

    MILAN (Reuters) -Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another drought after last summer's emergency, with the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to scientists and environmental groups. The warning comes as Venice, where flooding is normally the primary concern, faces unusually low tides that are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals. The problems in Venice are being blamed on a combination of factors -- the lack of rain, a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents.

  • VW may revive the Golf name, and shape, for an upcoming EV

    VW reportedly reviving Golf name and stepping away from the ID. naming scheme for future electric car models.

  • New Zealander Demonstrates Strength of Cyclone Gabrielle Winds

    A man out exploring along the coast of New Zealand’s North Island during Cyclone Gabrielle dramatically demonstrated the strength of the storm’s winds on February 13.Video by Brando Yelavich shows him near the churning ocean on the Coromandel Peninsula, and what he calls “the largest waves I’ve ever seen”.He then throws a stick off the edge of a cliff.“Expecting gravity to do its job, I wanted to see the stick fall down into the ocean, but it took off like a broomstick. Disappearing far into the sky,” Yelavich told Storyful.Cyclone Gabrielle brought heavy rain, strong winds and large waves to the North Island of New Zealand. Eleven people were confirmed to have died by February 20, but that number was expected to rise as more than 2,200 remained missing. Credit: Brando Yelavich via Storyful

  • Volunteer's death spurs warnings that B.C.'s avalanche conditions are 'unforgiving'

    VANCOUVER — The avalanche deaths of two skiers in British Columbia's central Interior this month have prompted an emotional plea about this season's dangerous conditions from the head of a volunteer search and rescue team. Rick White, the chief of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue team in Williams Lake, announced Thursday that one of the people killed in a slide on Potato Peak on Feb. 11 southwest of Williams Lake was a member of his team. Calling the member's death "devastating," White's st

  • Why is there red tide in Florida during the winter? Here’s what experts say

    Why is red tide still in Florida waters near Anna Maria Island beaches? Experts answer your questions about the toxic harmful algae bloom.

  • See the second car Tesla made: an orange-striped Roadster with 'Mr. Tesla' plates that may be worth more than $200,000

    Tesla cofounder Martin Eberhard, who was ousted over a decade ago, still owns three Teslas and has the license plate "Mr. Tesla."