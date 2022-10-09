Cumbria's Dark Skies stargazing festival set to return for two weeks

Stars pictured in the night sky over Grizedale Forest in Ambleside

A stargazing festival is set to return to the Lake District this autumn.

Cumbria's Dark Skies Festival runs from 28 October to 12 November and features astronomy events as well as night-time canoeing and trail-running.

It is being organised by several groups including Cumbria Tourism, Forestry England and Cumbria Wildlife Trust.

Jack Ellerby from Friends of the Lake District said connecting with nature after dark "ignites people's sense of wonder and awe" in the universe.

Events include evening stargazing and canoeing

Details have been revealed to coincide with Sunday's International Astronomy Day.

There are also accessible residential weekends and hi-tech stargazing at Kendal Castle.

Gill Haigh, managing director of Cumbria Tourism, added: "It's truly a magical time of year to escape the city lights and take in the Lake District, Cumbria's incredible star-laden skies for a winter break."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.