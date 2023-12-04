Cumbria snow: Power disruption continues after major incident

About 1,000 homes remain without power in Cumbria after a major incident was declared due to heavy snow.

Schools have been closed and some roads continue to be impassable as icy conditions grip the area.

Police declared a major incident on Saturday evening, with about 200 vehicles marooned and stranded people forced to use temporary accommodation.

Electricity North West (ENWL) said the snow had caused "severe damage" to miles of overhead lines.

A Met Office warning for ice in the north of England remains until midday.

Schools shut

Cumbria Police urged people to take care on the roads, which were likely to be "icy and slippery".

Some roads are impassable due to the weather conditions and drivers have been urged to check their routes before they travel.

About 45 schools were closed for Monday in areas including Kendal, Ambleside, Ulverston and Barrow-in-Furness.

A list of school closures in Westmorland and Furness and Cumberland are listed here.

A multi-agency response was launched on Saturday after the Met Office issued an amber warning for snow.

It said 4-6in (10-15cm) of snowfall was possible in some areas before it eased overnight and into Sunday.

Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team (LAMRT) described it as "severe weather" and said it helped emergency services with several incidents over the weekend.

The call-outs included teams helping with a potential cardiac arrest, a suspected stroke and a suspected spinal injury caused from a sledging accident.

ENWL said engineers were "battling treacherous conditions" and impassable roads to restore supplies.

Customer director Stephanie Trubshaw said: "These are without a doubt some of the worst conditions we have seen in terms of snow for several years."

A spokesman said staff had worked through the night to complete restorations and about 6,000 customers had supply restored by Monday morning.

ENWL described some of the "worst snow conditions" it had seen for several years

ENWL said teams were working to restore 1,000 homes with power.

It said free hot food would be available on Monday morning at Greenodd Service Station in Ulverston for customers affected by the power cuts.

