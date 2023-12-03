Cumbria snow: More than 2,000 without power as disruption continues

People in Cumbria woke up on Sunday to another day of dealing with thick snow

More than 2,000 people are without power after heavy snow in Cumbria caused widespread disruption.

A major incident was declared by police on Saturday evening, with an estimated 200 vehicles marooned in the South Lakes area.

Drivers and passengers spent the night in temporary accommodation or stuck in their cars.

Reception centres were set up for those stranded, and emergency services worked to reach people trapped in vehicles.

Cumbria Police has urged people to only travel in the county if necessary.

The multi-agency response was launched after the Met Office issued an amber warning for snow and said 4-6in (10-15cm) was possible in some areas before snowfall eased overnight.

A new yellow warning for ice has been issued, running from 17:00 GMT on Sunday until 12:00 GMT on Monday.

Ant Brett, from Essex, said he had travelled to Cumbria on Saturday for a special event, but despite driving for 19 hours he could not reach his destination.

"I've been stuck since 4pm on Saturday," he told the BBC while waiting on the A595.

"I was heading up to a family wedding. It's fair to say I didn't make it.

"The cars here haven't had any water or food supplies. I'm down to my last bit of water and having to ration it.

"I know the emergency services are busy, but we've just been left here without help."

Cumbria Police said among the roads affected on Saturday evening were the M6, due to jack-knifed lorries, and the A595 which was impassable.

The force urged people not to travel, or if they decided to leave their vehicles they should try and move them to the side of the road so emergency services could reach those who were trapped.

Supt Andy Wilkinson described the conditions as challenging.

"We are aware of a number of incidents in which highway teams and those assisting in the efforts to support those affected by the snow have been verbally abused," he said.

"We understand people's frustration during this time. However, agencies are working hard to improve the situation in Cumbria and are also facing the challenging road conditions when responding."

He added that the snow had been "much more significant than forecast".

Daylight made everything look serene in Ambleside, despite the night's chaos

Cook and author Harrison Ward said Ambleside looked "beautiful" for those who planned to stay in the area.

"Less so for those bunkered down in the village halls right now," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Roads still shut, don't travel here. Roads at a standstill with abandoned cars as it is," he said.

"Gritters and emergency services struggling to get through."

Meanwhile, the Reverend Jonny Gios, from the Gateway Church in Kendal, said the weather had been "pretty intense".

"There were snowflakes the size of large marbles," he said.

"It caught a lot of people out who'd come for a walk - or a drive - in the Lakes."

Mr Gios said he and his son had gritted some nearby roads, but "within two hours the snow had covered it over so it was impassable again".

"We put more grit down but the same thing happened again," he added.

"I went into town last night and then struggled to get back, but the Cumbrian spirit prevailed and people mucked in and helped each other out."

Kendal residents tried to help other out in the snow

Those involved in the multi-agency approach along with the police were fire and rescue crews, ambulance and mountain rescue teams.

Mountain rescuers said about 20 of their four-wheel drive vehicles had been used to help police reach those who were stuck in the snowy conditions.

Richard Warren, chairman of the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said: "I have never seen snow like it. We had the Beast from the East in 2018 which was pretty horrific.

"I suppose the good thing about it is that there was very little wind, but certainly in the areas we were checking there was a good foot of snow on the cars. It's amazing."

National Highways national network manager Dale Hipkiss said drivers who absolutely needed to travel should take extra precautions.

"Keeping a kit of essential items - like a torch and warm clothes - in your vehicle can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded," he said.

"Freezing conditions bring so many hazards, please take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow extra time when travelling."

Train operator Northern said railway lines between Lancaster and Carlisle were blocked due to the severe weather and warned people not to travel.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said it would not be able to run some buses until roads were passable.

Amid all the disruption, the dog stills needs walking

BBC weather forecaster Jen Bartram said the difficult travel conditions were "likely to be continuing".

"I think the hazard is more likely to be ice because any melted snow that we have will refreeze over," she said.

"Of course, any further snow falling on to that frozen ground will just freeze as well."

Communities came together across Cumbria to open up emergency reception centres offering food, drink and shelter to those who were stranded.

David Pittam, who was among dozens of people trapped in the village of Hawkshead, said people had spent the night in the local primary school and scout hut, while local residents had opened their doors to others.

"Very kindly the local vicar has put us up for the night. Us and I think it's a brass band who all got stranded here," he said.

"They were supposed to be performing Christmas carols and couldn't make it back to where they lived.

"So it's us and a brass band up at the vicarage so its very Christmassy in a way."

Snow has also been falling at Windermere

Edward Crisp, who helped out at Coniston Sports Centre, which was also opened as a refuge, said he and others had looked after about 40 people overnight.

"We are looking at between 12 and 14in (30-36cm) of snow here," he said.

"All local accommodation appeared full, so the parish council and mountain rescue have directed people down to us."

He said the main priority had been to give people a hot drink and some food.

They put out a call for bedding, with The Coniston Inn and local residents offering enough to provide people with blankets, quilts and some mats.

"I moved up 10 years ago and this is the worst snow I have seen," Mr Crisp added.

