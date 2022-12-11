New Cumbria coalmine: backlash grows as steel industry plays down demand

Michael Savage
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Friends of the Earth/PA</span>
Photograph: Friends of the Earth/PA

Senior steel industry figures have rejected claims that their demand for coal has driven the government’s divisive decision to sanction the first new UK coalmine for 30 years.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove’s decision to approve the mine at Whitehaven in Cumbria last week has already faced a backlash in the UK and beyond, with John Kerry, Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate, warning he was closely examining the decision.

Government officials have insisted that the coal produced by the mine will be used to make steel, while other supporters have said that the steel industry will need a source of coal that is produced domestically.

Interactive

Mark Jenkinson, a local Tory MP backing the project, said there was “no way of making new steel without it”. He added: “Steel underpins every single renewable technology that we need to employ to hit our net zero target. There is no sense in importing all of our coking coal, which would be an abdication of our climate commitments.”

However, industry experts insisted that demand for the coal from UK and European steel makers was a myth that had been repeated for years. “The UK steel industry has been clear that the coal from the West Cumbria mine has limited potential due to its high sulphur levels,” said Chris McDonald, chief executive of the Materials Processing Institute, which serves as the UK’s national centre for steel research.

“This, combined with the industry’s drive to decarbonise, means that by the time the mine opens, only one of the UK’s current four blast furnaces is likely to be able to use this coal, meaning that more than 90% of production will be exported. The situation is the same in Europe with even tighter sulphur controls and a faster drive to green steel, meaning that some companies will have moved away from coal completely by the mid 2030s.”

Industry insiders also pointed out that even on the day that the mine was given the green light, one European steelmaker announced plans to move away from steel produced using coking coal. German steelmaker Salzgitter announced plans to be selling green steel by 2025 and be fully zero carbon by 2033.

In its report submitted to ministers, the Planning Inspectorate claimed the mine would have “an overall neutral effect on climate change”. It said the amount of coal used in steel making would be “broadly the same with or without” it. However, legal challenges to the decision are being drawn up, with campaigners believing that it contradicts the government’s own climate commitments.

Opponents also questioned the idea that demand for steel justified the mine. “The idea that this mine is necessary is a myth,” said Tony Bosworth from Friends of the Earth. “With European steel makers already moving towards greener production and UK steel makers planning to do the same, the market for this coal is declining before the mine has even been opened.

“If the government wants to support a modern UK steel industry it should help it be competitive by going green, not champion a climate-wrecking coal mine the industry neither wants nor needs.”

In Westminster, there are suspicions among both Labour and Tory critics that the decision has been driven purely by the promised jobs the project will bring to the area and boost the government’s “red wall” credentials. The mine will produce an estimated 400,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year, increasing the UK’s emissions by the equivalent of putting 200,000 cars on the road.

Before the decision was made, Alok Sharma, whose presidency of Cop26 ended last month, told the Observer he remained opposed to the project. “Over the past three years the UK has sought to persuade other nations to consign coal to history, because we are fighting to limit global warming to 1.5C and coal is the most polluting energy source,” Sharma said. “A decision to open a new coalmine would send completely the wrong message and be an own goal. This proposed new mine will have no impact on reducing energy bills or ensuring our energy security.”

Latest Stories

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Three-time champion Rachel Homan off to winning start at Masters

    OAKVILLE, Ont. — Rachel Homan is off to a winning start at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event. Homan's Ottawa rink opened the event with an 8-7 win over Sweden's Isabella Wrana on Tuesday afternoon. Homan, a three-time Masters champion, scored three in the sixth end. Wrana responded with a single in the seventh, then stole one in the eighth in falling just short. Later in the day, Calgary's Brendan Botcher kicked off his tournament with a 6-5 win victory over Marco Hoesli of Switzerland.

  • Durant, Irving help Nets edge Hawks to end 6-1 homestand

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 34 points, Kyrie Irving had 33 points and 11 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets finished a seven-game homestand at 6-1 by beating the Atlanta Hawks 120-116 on Friday night. TJ Warren added 14 points and Ben Simmons returned from a four-game absence with a left calf strain with six points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Nets won for the ninth time in 12 games overall. They hadn't played seven straight home games since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago and they

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Oilers snap seven-game skid against Wild with 5-2 victory

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers finally found some success against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists as the Oilers snapped a seven-game losing skid against Minnesota, defeating the Wild 5-2. “Each night is a new game, but at the same time they’ve kind of had our number in recent games. We wanted to put our best foot forward,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We needed a good start, they’re a good starting team. We did that and got better as the game went on”

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Blues hold off Islanders rally, win 7-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Noel Acciari and Colton Parayko scored 13 seconds apart in the third period and the St. Louis Blues defeated the New York Islanders 7-4 on Tuesday night. Josh Leivo had a goal and an assist and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves and the Blues snapped a four-game skid in the finale of a three-game northeastern road trip. Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis. Noah Dobson, Zach Parise, Hudson Fasching and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York. Ilya So

  • DeRozan, Bulls beat Wizards; Beal out with hamstring strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards 115-111 on Wednesday night. The Wizards lost their fourth in a row and played without leading scorer and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. He strained his hamstring Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and willl be re-evaluated next week. Zach LaVine added 25 points as Chicago bounced back after a 2-4 road trip. Vucev

  • Jays reliever Jordan Romano wins Tip O'Neill Award as top Canadian player for 2022

    Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano was named the winner of the Tip O'Neill Award on Tuesday as Canadian baseball player of the year. The award, presented by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, is handed out to the Canadian player judged to have excelled in individual achievement and team contribution while adhering to baseball's highest ideals. Romano, a Markham, Ont. native, saved 36 games for the Blue Jays and was selected to his first All-Star Game. In 63 games, the har

  • Poulin first female hockey player to win Canada's athlete of the year honour

    TORONTO — Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin has won the 2023 Northern Star Award, making her the first female hockey player to claim the honour given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. The 31-year-old Beauceville, Que. forward led Canada's women's hockey team to both a world title and Olympic gold — scoring twice in a 3-2 win over the U.S. in the championship game in Beijing. Poulin finished second in scoring at the Beijing Games with 17 points, one behind teammate Sarah Nurse. She had 1

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Even in a loss, Anunoby shines on defence as DPOY calls grow louder

    Celtics stars, including the reigning NBA DPOY, praised O.G.'s defensive prowess before and after Monday's game. Anunoby showed it on the court, too.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Canadian speedskating team strikes double gold at Calgary World Cup

    CALGARY — Laurent Dubreuil can think of a few reasons he's had one of the best starts to a season in his speedskating career. The 30-year-old from Lévis, Que., claimed his second straight men's 500 metres Saturday at the Olympic Oval. Dubreuil is the defending World Cup champion in the sprint, and ranks first after three races this season. "It's almost a dream start," Dubreuil said. The host Canadians struck double gold Saturday with reigning Olympic champions Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blond

  • Hockey Eastern Ontario saw 3rd most discrimination calls in Canada, report says

    A Hockey Canada report released last week showed 512 penalties for discrimination were called by officials across the country in 2021-22, and 71 of them were from the Hockey Eastern Ontario — the third most of any association in Canada. The report, which was released late last week, details the application of a new rule Hockey Canada introduced in August 2021 meant to address maltreatment. A penalty call for discrimination in minor hockey, women's hockey and senior men's hockey has resulted in a

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Jets spoil Maurice's return to Winnipeg, beat Panthers 5-2

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist as the Jets spoiled Paul Maurice’s return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Mark Scheifele had a pair of power-play goals and Adam Lowry added an empty-net goal for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois finished with three assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 40 shots as Winnipeg improved to 10-3-0 at home. Zac Dalpe and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. Spencer Knight made 12 saves on 15 shot