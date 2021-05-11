Cumberland: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $167,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.60. A year ago, they were trading at $3.92.

