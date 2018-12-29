Cumberland leads Oakland over Cleveland State 89-77

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Jaevin Cumberland had 27 points and seven rebounds and Oakland never trailed in an 89-77 victory over Cleveland State in the Horizon League opener for both teams on Friday night.

Xavier Hill-Mais added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-9). Tray Maddox had 17 points and Brad Brechting scored 10.

Oakland went on a 10-0 run to lead 83-66 on Braden Norris' pair of free throws with 3:37 left. The Vikings (5-9) were unable to get the deficit back into single digits from there.

The Grizzlies built a 20-10 lead in the first six minutes of the first half, but Cleveland State tied it at 33-all with 2:26 left in the half. Cumberland scored the next seven points and Oakland went into the half with a 40-37 lead.

Tyree Appleby had 15 of his 21 points in the first half for the Vikings. Jaalam Hill scored 13 and Stefan Kenic and Dontel Highsmith added 11 apiece.