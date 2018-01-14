Cumberland has 18 points, No. 14 Cincinnati routs USF 78-55

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Down 10 points on the road, No. 14 Cincinnati hardly blinked.

''There was no panic. I'm very confident with these guys,'' coach Mick Cronin said after Jarron Cumberland scored 18 points and the Bearcats shrugged off a slow start to beat struggling South Florida 78-55 on Saturday night.

''They're easy to talk to because we have guys that know why you win, they know how to win,'' Cronin added. ''So, you can get them focused. They know it's not the answer to play hero ball, it's to play team ball.''

Jacob Evans III had 16 points and Kyle Washington added 14 to help the Bearcats (15-2, 4-0) remain unbeaten in the American Athletic Conference.

The victory was the eighth straight for Cincinnati, which shot 70 percent (14 of 20) while outscoring the Bulls 43-22 in the second half.

USF (7-11, 0-5) has lost six in a row, remaining winless in the AAC, where it has been beaten by an average of nearly 25 points per game.

''We showed a tremendous amount of composure on a night when things could have gone wrong,'' Cronin said. ''To win this game by 23 points, I'm really impressed with our players.''

Payton Banks led the Bulls with 22 points, though coach Brian Gregory was quick to note that his leading scorer, back in the lineup after missing three of the previous four games with an illness, finished with zero rebounds.

''You can't play 29 minutes and not have a rebound,'' Gregory said, noting the 6-foot-6 graduate transfer from Penn State is capable of giving the Bulls more.

Cincinnati closed the opening half on a 24-12 run, turning a 10-point deficit into a 35-33 lead. That was as close as the score would be the rest of the way, with the Bearcats methodically building a double-digit lead of their own.

''We stayed composed,'' said Cumberland, who made seven of 11 shots, including four of seven 3-point attempts. ''We're not always going to be up in a game. Just stay composed and keep playing our game, that's what we did.''