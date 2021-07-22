Culture wars: an American points out the obvious

(Daniel Hambury)

The unfortunate Kentaro Kobayashi, creative director of the Olympics opening ceremony, was sacked the day before the event because of a comedy sketch 23 years ago that featured a flippant remark about the Holocaust. He is the latest victim of the scary aspect of modern culture, whereby you can be tried and executed for sins you committed when the world was different and you were different. It sums up what Frank Luntz, the genius American pollster, identifies as the real divide now: the cultural divide.

In a report for the Centre for Policy Studies last week, he created a stir by saying that Britain isn’t separated by Left and Right but by the woke versus the non-woke.

He’s leaving this weekend having put in 10 weeks of focus groups, seeing prime ministers and badgering people on the street. I saw him asking a woman wearing an England T-shirt why she did so, even though she’s Brazilian (answer: she likes England) — and I asked what struck him about Britain; he’s known it since the Eighties.

First off, he loves England and loves, loves “vibrant, modern” London. He’d like to live here. But there are trends that he recognises from the US that worry him.

The gap between the 18 to 29 generation and the oldies is now “a chasm...they are angry. The difference between them and the Sixties generation is social media. It’s an enabler; if you want to cancel someone it makes it easier”.

As for Kobayashi, he said: “Times change. People change. We shouldn’t destroy people today for what was acceptable in the past. That’s the problem with wokeism. It seeks to destroy when they should be trying to build.”

He wants more diversity in Britain, but “diversity of opinion. We shouldn’t just tolerate difference or embrace it. We should seek it out. Add to your perspective. Add to your world view.”

That’s not what’s happening, he says, when people get cancelled for having licit but off-message views. The worst effects are in schools and universities. “The trouble about this kind of thing is it gets in the way of education.”

Luntz left the US because the culture wars were “giving me a headache”. It’s not so bad here — yet. But he sounds a warning. “You have to pick your battles. Choose wisely. Intellectual and academic freedom are the most important issues to take a stand on.”

Sometimes it takes an outsider to point out the obvious. This American has scrutinised the country and where it’s heading. And I’d say he’s got a point.

