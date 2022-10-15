How the culture war could affect the Coronation

Hannah Furness
·8 min read
The row over the Koh-i-Noor diamond is just one aspect of a battle royale over how to create a Coronation fit for a very modern King
The row over the Koh-i-Noor diamond is just one aspect of a battle royale over how to create a Coronation fit for a very modern King

When he was four, Prince Charles watched his mother seamlessly blending maternal and monarchical duties, training herself up to wear the heavy St Edward’s Crown for her 1953 Coronation at Buckingham Palace bathtime.

“I remember my mama coming up, when we were being bathed as children, wearing the crown,” he recalled recently. “It was quite funny, practising.”

It was a simpler time and one for which the new King may be forgiven for craving. For his own Coronation, booked for May 6 2023 at Westminster Abbey, already has all the hallmarks of a diplomatic headache for its planners. What was once a relatively simple matter – which crown to wear, never mind its weight – has become the very definition of a First World Problem thanks to a brewing row with India.

In an era of social media, where an army of republicans and Sussex superfans stand poised to pick apart the Royal family’s every move, the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be as fraught as any before them. On the other side will be traditionalists and historians, aghast at too much caving to a modern world of “wokery”.

What was unremarkable at the last Coronation will now be subject to scrutiny: some worthwhile, some less so, casting eyes over oil, jewels, ivory, guests, transport, faith and fur.

The row over the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which India claims as its own (as does the Taliban), is the first of what feels to be a battle royale over how to create a Coronation fit for a very modern King.

“Everyone involved in planning this will be looking out for bear traps,” says a source. “They will be aware of what it all looks like. Anything with deep historical and religious significance will be incorporated, but nothing else is on or off the table.”

Much of the scrutiny, happily, will come from King Charles himself. If he is blighted by a Coronation for the age of the culture wars, there are few people more capable of navigating it. His long-standing passions for once-outlandish causes that are now mainstream – the environment, single-use plastics, heritage crafts, interfaith dialogue – make him as well-placed as anyone to sense where to draw the line. And he, or rather his team, have already made a start.

While he will remains “Defender of Faith” in the unmistakably Anglican tradition, representatives of other religions will be welcomed warmly to the ceremony. The Commonwealth will be represented, less as the vestige of the imperial age but as equals with the King positioned as a loyal friend.

Dignitaries are not obliged to fly in especially for the ceremony, it has been reported, with the ecological impact of a globally fascinating coronation so soon after the Queen’s funeral already apparently on people’s minds.

The four-hour ceremony, which required the Queen to factor in lunch at the Abbey before her procession home, will be snipped to something between one and two hours, necessitating much of the formality being edited. Some of the more obscure – to modern eyes – elements such as the Court of Claims (in which the Lord Chancellor adjudicates claims for the right to perform customary services at the Coronation) are set to be cut altogether.

The 8,000 guests, requiring a build of scaffolding which left the Abbey closed for five months in 1953, will be trimmed to around 2,000, drawn from a wider section of society than ever before. The processions will be a little shorter, with a military capability which once saw 40,000 troops over five miles in 1953 reduced.

Such was the length of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation that it had to factor in time for lunch - Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Until the death of the Queen, one source has told The Telegraph, plans for the Coronation were sketched out rather than signed-off. It has “deliberately been kept quite unplanned to ensure it can best reflect the climate at the time at which it happens”, they say.

“There will be people in the Palace who are acutely aware of wanting to reflect tradition whilst being sensitive to the issues around today. The general culture of pomp and circumstance which surrounds a coronation will need to be in tune with the times.”

The major battle for the King himself has already been won. His personal wish that his wife will be crowned alongside him has already come to pass, thanks to the support of his late mother and the slow-burning 20-year strategy to allay public concerns about the former Camilla Parker-Bowles. The clever compromise of calling her Queen Consort as the public gets used to a new era will phase out and, by the time they are in the Abbey, Queen Camilla it will be.

Having secured that, a Palace veteran suggests, there is little appetite for waging unnecessary wars on other fronts. “Does anyone want a row over diamonds distracting from the Coronation?” they say. “No.” If the Koh-i-Noor is out, either prised from its current position on the Queen Mother’s crown to be replaced by another large gem or the crown abandoned entirely, what may be in?

The older crowns of Queens Adelaide, Alexandra or Mary could be repurposed, the definition of “crown” stretched to include a slightly (very slightly) more low-key tiara, or – as per true Queen Consort tradition – a new headpiece created in Camilla’s honour. “Why not go the whole hog with an eco-diamond?” wondered one source, mischievously. “Find something sustainably sourced? Grow one in a lab?”

And of the other costume and decor on the day? The Coronation robes of peers have already been cut in favour of lounge suits, reducing the fur-to-fabric ratio, but what of the King and Queen’s own Robes of State? Charles could use his grandfather’s and Camilla the Queen Mother’s, winning brownie points for “recycling” them in tact or even replacing ermine with fake fur in a virtuous gesture which may prove more ecological trouble than it’s worth given the original already exists.

Similarly the Coronation oil, used to anoint the King, is already made to a recipe including civet – a scented “glandular secretion” from a delicate area of an African cat – and ambergris, the “floating gold” from the stomach of a sperm whale.

The Queen Consort’s sceptre is an ivory rod topped with a decorative dove and the Abbey’s Ivory Cross is carved from a tusk. None can be undone, but all can be criticised by observers with enough energy.

Where the Duke of Edinburgh took a leading role in planning Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony, Queen Camilla is unlikely to want such a central role - Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images
And that’s before the King untangles the placement of his family: the Prince of Wales’s young brood, one disgraced sibling and the expected presence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who will celebrate their son’s fourth birthday on the same day.

Amid the bullet-dodging, there is also room for innovation. Where the congregation was once sent home with expensive gold commemorative medals and invited to buy their own chairs, perhaps King Charles will plump for a gift of a tree seedling to mark the new reign?

“No two coronations have ever been the same,” says historian Christopher Joll, “with bits of the ritual being added or subtracted. So, it will be nothing new if the Coronation of King Charles III is radically different to that of his late mother. As far as I can tell, the only common factors to all coronations since William III are the Oath, the Annointing and the Acclamation. Everything else is discretionary.” Or, as another source puts in, “I wouldn’t say they make it up as they go along. But there is some flexibility there.”

After all the agonising behind closed doors, it will no doubt be a success. Sniping from the side will be drowned out by the joy of pomp, ceremony and a show of what Britain does best.

Ironically, it is the least controversial decision of all which may, in the long run, prove the most important: who is on the Coronation committee? Where the Duke of Edinburgh took a leading role in planning Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony, Queen Camilla is unlikely to want such a central role. If the Palace has a mind to the long-term preservation of the monarchy, Prince William will be the one to watch.

King Charles, at 74, has the good luck of overseeing what may prove to be a “transition” Coronation: making the necessary cuts to revamp it for 2023, while fond memories of the late Queen bring a tide of public goodwill behind him. Even the grumblings of his wokest critics are unlikely to gain traction between now and then, as long as wise choices are made.

But afterwards, in the decades to come, a future King William will be tasked with putting on an altogether different event. If the Royal family is to keep the faith of a new generation, the time to start thinking about it is now.

