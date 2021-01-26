'A culture of fear': inside a shocking film on how cheerleaders are treated

Adrian Horton
·7 min read

Maria Pinzone thought she had landed her dream job when, in 2012, she successfully auditioned for the Jills, the cheer squad for her beloved hometown NFL team, the Buffalo Bills. Pinzone had long dreamed of cheering in the NFL, but as the season went on, parts of the job began to unsettle her. The job required hours on hours of practice and dozens of community events, all unpaid. The Bills made more than $250m as an organization that year, but Pinzone had to pay $650 for her uniform, and was paid just $105 for 840 hours of work.

Related: 'It's a hard and challenging sport': inside the world of competitive cheerleading

Pinzone quit the team in 2013. When another Jill confided the same misgivings about the their compensation, Pinzone took her contract to a lawyer. The meeting in late 2013 “felt like a prayer confession, almost,” she told the Guardian. Something felt off about the contract – the Bills’ mascots, concession workers, janitors and cleaning staff were all paid for their work and time, yet the cheerleaders in the same stadium each week were not. But doubt crept in. “Am I crazy?’ she thought. “Here I was signing up to be an NFL cheerleader – such a high prestige [job],” she said, “it just never occurred to me at all that there could be something wrong with that contract.”

A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem, a documentary completed in 2019 and now available on demand, probes the context for Pinzone’s lawsuit and traces the protracted, hard-won efforts by cheerleaders across the league to compel the NFL to fairly compensate its most visible female employees. Since Pinzone, one of two former cheerleaders followed by film-maker Yu Gu as they sought compensation for minimum-wage back pay and legal fees, and four teammates filed a lawsuit against the Jills, their managers, and the Bills in 2014, the NFL, which generated over $15bn in revenue in 2019, has come under increased scrutiny for widespread underpayment, restrictive contracts, and mistreatment of its cheerleaders. Ten out of the 26 NFL teams with cheerleaders have since faced lawsuits alleging wage theft, sexual harassment, body-shaming hostile work environments, criminally low pay (some as low as $2.85 an hour), and “blatant discrimination”.

But back in 2014, few were speaking publicly about fair pay for cheerleaders, a decades-long staple of the NFL whose traditional “volunteer” position from the 1960s barely adapted to the league’s ballooned wealth, visibility, and professionalism. Highly competitive NFL cheer squads developed their own arrangements justifying maximum training and minimal pay – speak up or challenge loyalty to the football team, and you’re benched. “It happened across such a long time, and this culture of fear was really instilled in the cheerleaders from day one,” Gu told the Guardian. “It was such a huge barrier to overcome.” That was, until Lacy Thibodeaux-Fields, an Oakland “Raiderette” originally from Sulphur, Louisiana and the film’s other subject, filed a class-action lawsuit in early 2014.

Like Pinzone, Thibodeaux-Fields, lithe and preternaturally bubbly, long dreamed of being a professional cheerleader – by the time she joined the Raiderettes in 2013, Thibodeaux-Fields had put 10,560 hours into 18 years of dance training, a body of work calculated onscreen in A Woman’s Work. The NFL did not reward that expertise, and the terms of the job were untenable: Raiderettes weren’t paid until the end of the season, nine months after they began practice. Thibodeaux-Fields was expected to pay for the requisite hair, nails and spray tan at $225 a pop and was, all told, paid less than $5 an hour for her work, including eight-hour long shifts.

Gu first heard of Thibodeaux-Fields’s lawsuit in the Los Angeles Times while a graduate student at the University of Southern California. Born and China and raised in Vancouver, Gu was familiar with cheerleading stereotypes but baffled by America’s football-obsessed culture. Stripped of the American mythos used by teams to justify low pay – that it was privilege to cheer in the NFL, that sisterhood and prestige were worth more than money, that it offered visibility and had always been this way – Thibodeaux-Fields’s case seemed straightforward, “a pathway to understand some of the core mythologies of American culture”, Gu told the Guardian.

A Woman’s Work observes Thibodeaux-Fields and Pinzone over five years, as the lawsuits and their echoes – the hurtful gossip on Facebook groups, the recognition of widespread issues across the league, the slow unlearning of “lucky to be here” gaslighting, the way recognizing it reframes one’s whole worldview – braid into their everyday lives, at times searingly personal. Gu’s camera finds Thibodeaux-Fields on the floor with her children, overwhelmed with childcare and too frazzled to engage with her husband after work. We stare from the passenger’s seat at Pinzone, days after losing her mother – her own best friend and biggest cheerleader – to cancer, as she melts into tears in her car.

The film’s unvarnished, lawsuit-unrelated footage demonstrates “the consequences, the repercussions, of being mistreated in the workplace, of being underpaid or undervalued”, said Gu. Without a Raiderette wage, Thibodeaux-Fields was dependent on following her husband’s job and providing childcare for their growing family. Maria balanced the stress and time of the lawsuit with her accounting career and primary caregiving for her mother.

Thibodeaux-Fields eventually reached a settlement with the Raiders, but Pinzone’s case, a class-action suit joined by 73 other Jills (60 more opted out) that eventually included the NFL as a defendant, dragged on, and is still in a tense stalemate. Days after the lawsuit was filed, the Bills shut down the Jills, unceremoniously ending a nearly 50-year old program. “I just couldn’t believe that they did that and turned it around on us, so we became the bad guys,” Pinzone said. “That was really hard to navigate through. At one point in the film, the defendants offer a low-ball settlement agreement rather than pay fair back wages. “The fact that they thought we would accept something so low shows what they think of us: that we’re nothing,” Pinzone says over footage of her accompanying her father to a medical appointment.

The NFL, for all its recent work to address sexism and racism within the league, and its 2016 “women’s summit” held in the wake of the league’s domestic violence scandal, has punted on addressing cheerleader compensation at the league level. Contracts and pay for the cheerleading squads are still at the discretion of individual teams and their owners. In Gu’s view, the league is “not justifying” the hands-off approach to safe and fair work environment for cheerleaders, “I think because they feel like they don’t have to justify it,” she said. Cheerleaders or no, fair pay or not, people will still watch football. “Because the league’s stance is that it’s the responsibility of each team, there’s just a lack of consistent rules and guidelines across the different teams, and there’s a lack of transparency and communication between the different teams,” Gu explained.

Still, she added, it was “heartening” to see teams change their policies in the wake of several lawsuits – the Raiderettes have changed their contract to abide by labor laws, and the California assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who appears in the film, introduced legislation specifically aimed at protecting professional cheerleaders.

Some teams have “realize[d] these women are an asset to their organization and they should be compensated for that”, said Pinzone. Though she “had no idea when we signed up” how long the lawsuit, delayed by the bankruptcy of one defendant and the pandemic, would go on, Pinzone is hopeful for resolution this year. “We’re just going to keep moving forward,” she said, “and hope that once this does get settled, that they too will bring back the Jills and do it the right way.”

  • A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem is now available to rent digitally in the US with a UK date yet to be announced

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Kyle Lowry gets ejected in miserable return to lineup

    The Toronto Raptors slip on defense in a letdown loss to the Indiana Pacers as Kyle Lowry gets ejected.

  • LeBron James drops season-high 46, outscores Cavs in 4th quarter in 1st game back in Cleveland

    James played inspired basketball in his first game in Cleveland since joining the Lakers.

  • NBA postpones Pelicans' game against Spurs due to COVID-19

    Monday night's game was called off at the last minute, as neither the Spurs nor the Pelicans have enough players to compete.

  • Canadiens setting the standard early in North Division

    Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has hit on all his acquisitions — at least so far.

  • 'I carry Kobe and Gigi with me every day': Sabrina Ionescu honors their legacy one year later

    Sabrina Ionescu said after Kobe's death she was going to live out his legacy.

  • Federal judge orders massage parlor videos of Robert Kraft, others destroyed

    Video that allegedly showed Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida will finally be destroyed.

  • Kyrie Irving sneaks jersey to Bam Adebayo past NBA's COVID-19 security

    Score one for Irving and Adebayo against the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

  • Fred VanVleet: Raptors lacked discipline offensively vs. Pacers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet explains why a lack of toughness on offense was a problem against the Indiana Pacers.

  • Kawhi Leonard, Paul George ruled out for COVID-19 protocol as Clippers embark on 6-game road trip

    It's not clear when Leonard and George will be able to return to the court.

  • Kirill Kaprizov highlights the 12 best rookies to watch for in fantasy hockey

    The Kirill Kaprizov Show is here to stay, but there are also several other rookies worth monitoring in fantasy hockey.

  • Most forgettable Raptors: Alex Len earns his place in franchise lore

    Alex Len was sent packing less than a month into the season, joining a legendary list of players who dropped by and put on a Raptors uniform for fewer than 15 games.

  • Vancouver Canucks snap losing skid with convincing 7-1 win over Ottawa Senators

    VANCOUVER — A single hat flew to the ice as seasoned Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter scored the first hat trick of his NHL career on Monday. In an arena devoid of fans, Sutter had only his teammates to celebrate his three-goal night with, but the lack of noise didn't dull the moment. “It feels pretty good. You never know when you’re going to get one, if you’re going to get one," he said after Vancouver collected a tidy 7-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. "It only took me 13 years." The head gear on the ice belonged to goalie Braden Holtby, who'd been sitting on the bench. Canucks captain Bo Horvat added a giant hug to the hat trick celebration. Sutter, 31, has 735 NHL games under his belt but is known more for killing penalties than scoring highlight-reel-worthy goals. Over 12 seasons in the league, he's amassed 278 points (144 goals, 134 assists). “Any time someone scores a hat trick, it’s always a good feeling as a coach for the player," said Canucks coach Travis Green. "But obviously in this scenario, a guys that doesn’t get a lot of recognition for offence, you feel good for Sutts.” Sutter's prettiest goal of the night came 9:31 into the first period when he flicked a diving backhand in past Senators netminder Matt Murray. He added a short-handed marker near the end of the second frame. Monday's victory was a much-needed win for the Canucks (3-5-0), which had not won in regulation since its season opener on Jan. 13. “I just like that we stuck with our game. We didn’t waver. Sometimes if you get up 3-1, 4-1, sometimes you can kind of take your foot off the gas," Green said. "We just needed to get a win, whether it was 2-1, 1-0, 3-2. And more importantly, just play a real solid game for 60 minutes and I thought we accomplished that.” Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist for the home team, while Tyler Motte, Quinn Hughes and Olli Juolevi also scored. Horvat tallied two assists. Thatcher Demko had 34 saves and collected his first win of the season for the Canucks. “I thought our team defence was great tonight," he said. "When you’re forechecking well and you’re reloading hard and guys are getting back through the middle, those are the things that kind of add up and deter the other team from creating those scoring chances.” Senators coach D.J. Smith was less than impressed with his group's performance. Ottawa failed to capitalize on any of its five power plays, and recorded nine giveaways. “Every bad mistake ended up in your net and it's by some guys who have been in the league and should be better and it's by some young guys as well," he said. "So you've got to learn from and realize how good the National Hockey League is and how hard you have to work every shift if you want to win. "And right now there's some guys that maybe are taking it for granted, being in the National Hockey League, and when you turn it over, it ends up in your net sometimes so we've got to be better." Ottawa’s (1-4-1) lone marker came from Austin Watson midway through the second period, with assists from Thomas Chabot and Mike Reilly. Sens goalie Matt Murray stopped 28-of-35 shots. Smith said he considered pulling Murray at one point but decided the netminder needed to "work through it." "Certainly he didn't have a very good game but you know what, he's got got to work through it and find a way to battle for us there," Smith said. "He's no different than any other player and he's got to find his groove here." Monday's matchup was the first in a three-game series between Ottawa and Vancouver. The Canucks will play host again on Wednesday and Thursday. Sens defenceman Erik Gudbranson hopes he and his teammates can use some of the intensity that built up toward the end of Monday night's battle as fuel going forward. “What you take from tonight is just that spite and you turn that into a will to win the next one and you come out and you play like you were embarrassed," he said. "With a young group, kids are very young and emotional and it's hard to get rid of it. And I certainly struggled with it when I was younger so I completely understand it. But we got to find a way to take those emotions and bottle them up and use them in 48 hours.” NOTES: Sens rookie Tim Stutzle returned to the Sens lineup after missing three games with a wrist injury. … Juolevi's goal was the first of his NHL career. ... Vancouver has allowed more goals (34) than any other team in the league this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Nuggets star Jamal Murray ejected after hitting Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin

    “It sucks, but it doesn’t even matter at this point. We lost.”

  • The Kobe Timeline, February-March 2020: Vanessa's emotional, moving eulogy at public memorial

    A timeline of February and March 2020, including the Lakers' first home game, All-Star weekend and the public Staples Center memorial service.

  • The Kobe Timeline: Remembering the fallen Lakers legend, from tragedy to triumph

    A timeline of the nine months that traced the tragedy of Kobe Bryant’s death to the triumph of another Lakers championship won in his honor by LeBron James.

  • The Kobe Timeline, April-October 2020: First-ballot Hall of Fame nod, birthday tributes and Lakers' 17th NBA title

    The following are events from April- October 2020, including Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame nod, what would have been his 42nd birthday and the Lakers bringing back the “Black Mamba” jerseys en route to the franchise’s 17th championship.

  • Thunder snap 3-game skid, edge Trail Blazers 125-122

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, Mike Muscala added 23, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Damian Lillard, who had scored 30 or more points in his last three games, had 26 points and 10 assists for the Blazers. Anfernee Simons had 26 points off the bench and Enes Kanter added 13 points and 22 rebounds. After Portland pulled close in the third quarter, Hamidou Diallo's floater from out front put the Thunder up 105-98 with just over eight minutes left in the game. Diallo's layup extended Oklahoma City's lead to 111-100. Carmelo Anthony's 3-pointer got Portland within 117-111 with 3:25 left, but Darius Bazley answered with a 3 for the Thunder. Lillard hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left to get Portland within 123-120, then made another 3 to narrow it to 124-122 with 1.5 seconds left, but the rally fell short. Both teams were playing the second of back-to-backs. The Thunder fell 108-100 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, while the Trail Blazers downed the New York Knicks 116-113. The Thunder continue to miss Al Horford, who has been out since the birth of his daughter on Jan. 15. The team was also without George Hill, who sprained his right thumb and is day-to-day. Theo Maledon started in Hill's place. Portland was without Robert Covington because of a concussion. The Blazers were already missing starters CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic because of injuries. Luguentz Dort's driving layup put the Thunder up 32-15 in the opening quarter. The Blazers responded with a 17-2 run to pull within 34-32 after Simons' floater. Muscala's 3-pointer stretched Oklahoma City's lead to 55-43 midway through the second quarter. Trent made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull Portland within 69-60 at the break. Lillard opened the second half with a 3-pointer before Trent's 3 tied the game at 72, but the Blazers could not pull in front. The Thunder led 94-91 going into the final quarter. Anthony's jumper briefly gave the Blazers a 95-94 lead, but it was short-lived. TIP INS Thunder: It was the fourth of a five-game trip. .... It was the first of three games between the Thunder and the Blazers. Last season, the teams split 2-2. ... Muscala's 3-pointer early in the game was the 300th of his career. Trail Blazers: Lillard made a franchise record 67 straight free throws, a streak that ended against the Thunder when he missed one in the opening quarter. GOTTA BE THE SHOES? Adidas is releasing a special shoe commemorating Lillard's 50-point performance against the Thunder in the 2019 NBA playoffs. Lillard hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that won the game and clinched the series over Oklahoma City in five games. Photos of the new shoe — which features Thunder colours — were revealed on social media ahead on Monday night's game. Lillard hinted he wasn't trolling Oklahoma City and that Adidas was creating shoes to recognize all its players that have 50-point games. “I think I’ve had other games to choose from,” he said. “I’m ready to let that moment go, so that’s why I think I would have liked it to be a different game, because I don’t want it to come off as I’m just living in the moment from two years ago. Obviously it was a big moment, but it is what it is.” UP NEXT The Thunder wrap up their road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • He was Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mr. Pilot Man.’ Now he’s blamed for Kobe’s death

    Ara Zobayan had the trust of Kobe Bryant to fly him and his family on a regular basis. Now, Zobayan is the one being blamed for the death of the Laker superstar.

  • Citi staying with Justin Thomas after anti-gay slur incident, requiring he donate to LGBTQ causes

    Justin Thomas was heard muttering an anti-gay slur after missing a putt at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii earlier this month.

  • Conference Championship fantasy football recap and early Super Bowl odds

    Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski are here to preview Super Bowl LV and the future of the Bills and Packers.