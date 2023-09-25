Culture Days comes to Brant County

For the next three weeks, the County of Brant will be abuzz with a variety of free and pay-what-you-can public activities celebrating arts, culture and heritage.

From a behind-the-scenes look at the Paris Museum to participating in a vintage stamp carving workshop, Culture Days has something for everyone.

Culture Days began in 2010 as a national celebration of arts and culture. While some local groups have hosted independent events in the past, this year marks the first time the county has provided support and funding in an official capacity.

The initiative kicked off in Brant Friday and runs through Oct. 15.

In June, the county put out a call for participants and provided up to $1,000 of funding to select applicants to help make their ideas a reality.

That opportunity allowed Maichina Veri to pay emerging and established writers to read their work at her Sept. 28 event — a small literary festival at Flux Brewing Company in Scotland, southwest of Brantford.

A number of prominent writers have called the county home over the years, including Richard Comely, creator of the Captain Canuck comic series; Giller Prize-nominated author John Bemrose; chef and cookbook author Ted Reader; Degrassi creator and television producer Linda Schuyler; and Salah Bachir, the former president of Cineplex Media whose memoir is coming out in October.

While organizing her micro-festival, Veri said she met local writers she didn’t even know existed. “There are talented, creative and passionate writers in Brantford and Brant County and I wanted to call them out, bring them together, and celebrate them,” she said.

She also said there was such a strong response to her call for participants, she was unable to offer a spot to everyone.

“There is so much talent and so much creativity out there,” Veri said.

“I’m absolutely pumped to hear what these writers are going to share, and I can’t wait for others to share in that time and space with me.”

For more information about Brant Celebrates Culture Days, visit https://www.brant.ca/en/arts-culture-events/brant-celebrates-culture-days.aspx

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator