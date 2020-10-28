Culture to become latest front in military's fight against sexual misconduct

OTTAWA — The Canadian Armed Forces is diving into the age-old question of what constitutes "military culture" as part of its latest plan to eliminate what it calls the "wicked problem" of sexual misconduct in the ranks.

The plan launched today comes more than five years after the start of Operation Honour, the first all-out effort to stop inappropriate and illegal sexual behaviour in the military.

While military officials say Operation Honour has resulted in some successes, the new plan acknowledges that progress has been insufficient and that real long-term change is still needed.

The plan specifically talks about a disconnect between what it describes as the "desired" military culture and the reality experienced by many troops in their day-to-day work.

It says a change in culture is needed to prevent sexual misconduct over the long term, which includes eliminating some parts of the military's culture and strengthening others.

The new plan also promises to step up efforts to support victims and hold perpetrators to account.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press