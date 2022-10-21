Cultural Touring Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 14.09% by 2028 - Growth Demand, Top Leaders, Industry Trends, Business Expansion Plans & Recent Initiatives | Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

During the projection period, Europe will dominate the market for cultural tourism. The most important reason driving the sector of cultural tourism's positive increase is the rise in stress-related illnesses. As a result, there is a greater opportunity for cultural tourism businesses to draw visitors who are travelling for reasons connected to their health and wellbeing.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A key factor increasing growth of the global cultural touring market is rising customer interest in exploring animals, coral reefs, and unspoiled natural areas. In addition to other factors, a greater focus on sustainability and an increase in research and development activities are driving the cultural touring industry. Millions of travelers surround the booming this industry. These travelers are fearless and eager to broaden their horizons. A large number of travelers who want to try something new and fulfill their insatiable demand for knowledge flock to the cultural touring section of the tourism industry is also expanding the market.

The global cultural touring market size is projected to grow USD 11901.02 million by 2028, from USD 4580.01 million, at a CAGR of 14.09% during the prediction period.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3584

In search of knowledge about a new location and to broaden their horizons, millions of tourists travel the expanding cultural touring industry. A sizable influx of travelers seeking to set off on a discovery journey is welcomed by the cultural touring industry. The possibility that cultural touring provides for travelers who are eager to learn more about any location in the world is what spurs its growing popularity. A significant portion of the cultural touring industry's overall growth is attributed to cultural travel. The numerous promotional initiatives taken by various countries to support dimming cultures are also very beneficial to the cultural touring industry. Ample material for the growth of cultural travel is also provided by the rise of a new generation of wealthy and educated tourists. The core goal of cultural touring is to become familiar with, venture into, engage with, and consume both material and intangible cultural attractions and goods in a location.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Historic Data

2019-2020

Study Period:

2019-2028

CAGR

CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2028

Segment Covered

By Type, By End- User, By Application, Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Key Players Profiled

Splitrock Environmental, Exodus Travels Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Nature Quest NewZealand Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Odyssey World, Envoy Tours, Classic Journeys, ACE Cultural Tours, Responsible Travel

Since it effectively preserves some outmoded cultures throughout the world and is a proper approach to conserve others that are at risk of extinction, cultural touring has been rising in favor in various culturally rich nations for a number of years. Several governments actively promote dwindling cultures by supporting cultural travel with a variety of promotions. The cultural touring market is also receiving plenty of support from the rise of a new generation of well-off, educated, and senior travelers.

Domestic cultural touring segment would experience the highest market share growth in the cultural touring industry throughout the projection period. More than 60% of all visitors to the market come from domestic cultural touring. Domestic cultural touring is expanding as a result of simple government rules, no currency exchange rates, and a familiarity with the local way of life. Likewise, domestic cultural touring is economical. Domestic tourism is expanding in nations like India thanks to government assistance and regional marketing.

Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3584

North America currently dominates the cultural touring market and will keep up this pattern of dominance during the anticipated term as a result of the market's growing emphasis on sustainability and the region's expanded research and development activities. Asia-Pacific will see the highest CAGR during the projected period due to rising millennial traveler numbers, rising disposable income, and accelerating infrastructure growth.

Table of Contents:

1.    A brief description

2.    Research Methodology

3.    Market Outlook

4. The Market by Service Outlook, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

4.1.    Vendor Control

4.2.    Governance

5. The Market by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

5.1. International

        5.2. Domestic

6. The Cultural Touring Market by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

6.1  Vacation

6.2  Self-actualization

7. The study of the market by End-Users, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

7.1 Socio-cultural tourism

7.2. Cultural eco-tourism

7.3. Indigenous tourism

8.   Special Segments

9.    The Cultural Touring Market by Region, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

9.1.    North America

9.1.1.    the US

9.1.2.    Canada

9.2.    Europe

9.2.1.    the UK

9.2.2.    Germany

  9.2.3.    France

9.3.    Asia Pacific

9.3.1.    China

9.3.2.    Japan

9.3.3.    India

9.4.    South America

      9.4.1.    Brazil

9.4.2.    Mexico

10.    Competitive Landscape

11.    Company Profiles

12.    Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/3584 

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Latest Stories

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Nick Robertson joins the lineup and scores two to lead Leafs over Stars in OT

    TORONTO — Nick Robertson capped an emotional stretch with a moment he's dreamed of for a long time. The 21-year-old scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime Thursday as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2. After breaking up a play at the other end of the rink, Robertson took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired past Scott Wedgewood to cap the winger's best performance as a pro. "It was exciting," Robertson said. "But now for

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Kaprizov's OT goal gives Wild 4-3 win over Canucks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored in overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Kaprizov had his fourth goal of the season and added two assists as Minnesota wrapped up its season-opening four-game homestand with its first points of the season. Mats Zuccarello added two goals and Sam Steel scored his second of the season. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 23 saves for Minnesota. Bo Horvat

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.