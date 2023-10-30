A cultural showcase at Sydney's Eltuek Arts Centre's Mi'kmaq History Month event

SYDNEY — Eltuek Arts Centre opened its doors to the community last Thursday for a celebration in honour of Mi'kmaq History Month. The event offered a window into the vibrant Mi'kmaq culture and heritage, both contemporary and historical.

The heart of the celebration was the rich display of Mi'kmaq traditions and art forms. Traditional music resonated through the air, the melodies were more than just tunes; they were the echoes of stories handed down through the generations. These songs carried the essence of the Mi'kmaq way of life, connecting the past with the present.

Kalolin Sylvester, the Kisituek Gallery co-ordinator for Eltuek Arts Centre, played a pivotal role in making the event a reality. Her vision was driven by a deep appreciation for her culture and a desire to share it with the larger Cape Breton community.

Sylvester says the event was partially intended to honour the Eltuek Arts Centre’s Mi'kmaq elders council, who were present to offer their knowledge and experience, serving as living repositories of cultural wisdom.

“So there's five elders here from all throughout Unama’ki (Cape Breton Island.) They're here today, mostly to relax, but also to offer knowledge if they want, and just to enjoy themselves. We're kind of honouring them here today,” she said.

MUSIC, CRAFTMANSHIP

The event featured special guests like Wilma Simon, accompanied by dancers JJ Denny, and Sammy Sylliboy. A respected figure in the community, Simon graced the gathering with her presence and her voice, singing traditional Ko'jua songs. Simon’s mother, Sarah Denny, played a significant role in reviving the Ko'jua in modern Mi’kmaq culture.

Shanna Francis, the creative force behind 'Kisitaqn Basketry,' showcased her exquisite craftsmanship. Her artistry in basketry resonates with Mi'kmaq culture while also taking inspiration from modern fashions.

The event also featured a number of Mi’kmaw youth sharing knowledge they’ve learned. Sylvester says the event would not have been complete without the presence of passionate individuals who were committed to preserving and sharing their culture.

Story continues

“It's nice to honour our youth and have our youth here teaching what they what they were passed down from elders,” said Sylvester.

WALTES

Eliza Gould, a youth from Eskasoni was teaching waltes outside.

She learned how to play the game from her grandmother Sugar Poulette, who has been playing all her life. Gould says the game, which Mi’kmaq in Canada were once banned from playing, was once used to settle conflicts.

“This is a game that we Mi’kmaq played for thousands of years. Instead of going to war or having conflict, we played this because it's an unpredictable game. We played waltes to keep the peace,” said Gould.

The day ended with a performance from Eskasoni singer and musician Elias Sylliboy, a member of the band 2nd Generation. He graced the event with his Mi'kmaw language songs. His performance was a reminder of the living and evolving nature of Mi'kmaq culture.

Sylvester says celebrating her people in this way was the main reason for the event.

“I just wanted to do something to celebrate my culture and L’nu culture.”

Mitchell Ferguson is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter for the Cape Breton Post covering Indigenous Affairs.

Mitchell Ferguson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post